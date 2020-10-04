The real stranger among them

Something about Kim unsettles Dr. Sam. The first time he had a good look at her in the hospital, he was shocked. He found himself being drawn into her eyes. They seemed boundless.

As he stared into them at intervals, he felt they were sucking him in. No woman has had such an impact on him before.

He isn’t sure what he feels towards her. Is it love? If it is, then it must be a

different kind of love…a special kind of affection. He feels like seeing her often.

There really is something about her…

Now, Dr. Sam is not the type that go after skirts. In fact, he’s so busy that he’s not been able to keep a relationship for long. The ladies usually complain that he has no time for socials. Apart from regular exercises at the gym with friends and occasional partying where he nurses a glass of red wine for hours, there’s no other form of socials for him.

He is a very hardworking, studious young man who got a PhD in International Finance at age 29 and is trying to prove to his father and the world that he can manage his father’s large business empire. At 35, he has almost convinced his 56 year-old dad that he is ready to take over from him.

Almost, but not quite. His father is of the opinion that certain responsibilities should not be entrusted in the care of a bachelor, no matter how old. That is one hurdle before Dr. Sam.

Sandra, his lady friend, is ready to settle down but he is just not too comfortable with her. His fears is that her love for vacations abroad will be a distraction for him in the long run. He wants a closely knit family and he may not have that if he can’t travel with his family for vacation the three times a year that Sandra is so fixated on. Moreover, he’ll be travelling most of the time for business, so long holidays three times in a year won’t help his career.

Sandra’s parents are retired oil workers who invested very well in their younger years. Now, they could travel year round if they so desire. Sandra is the last born and at 33, she’s the only one at home with them and has been globetrotting with them. Dr. Sam feels it will be difficult to curb her excesses.

His roaming mind returns to Kim.

If not for that avoidable accident, he wouldn’t have met this lady who is

messing up his mind. He smiles.

In fact, his mind was preoccupied with his last conversation with Sandra when that accident occurred. He had taken Sandra to the airport and was returning home when the cab rammed into his vehicle. One of Sandra’s friends was having a wedding in Dubai and she thought she could drag him along this time around. They had a little quarrel over that and just managed to make up before her flight was announced.

He smiles again.

Kim! That lady reminds him of something he’s missing…he just can’t seem to lay a finger on it.

One thing he doesn’t seem to understand is the fact that the lady acts ‘unhooked’ with him while the guy, his name sake, is careful to let him know that she is his. He chuckles.

Somehow, he likes Sam. He looks a very good and honest man -a kinda

stranger one can do business with and sleep with two eyes closed. Still, he’s drawn towards Kim. He had wondered if they were live-in lovers or they live separately. He was, therefore, glad when Sam accepted to let him visit them at home. It will give him a clue to their relationship.

He woke up expectant this Saturday morning. He went through his gym exercise thinking of Kim. His friends noticed his lack of concentration and asked why.

“You remember the accident I told you about? The lady involved kinda stuck to my mind. Can’t get her off my mind,” he said as they shared water and fruit juice

at the poolside.

They all stared at him in amazement.

Dr. Sam doesn’t talk women at all. When

his friends admire boobs and derrière, he keeps his calm.

“Wow! What bug has bitten Sam?” Jyhbo said.

“Now, this is what is called, novella,” Hassan, the ‘clown’ among them said and they all laughed.

“Man, spill the beans. Have you been bitten? Will like to meet the daughter of Eve that turned you to jellybean,” Obi added. The laughter turned to a guffaw.

“Hey guys, I’ve not been bitten by any bug at all. Can’t be. I have my shield of metal against such things. All I’m saying is that the lady touched a chord in me.

And she’s engaged…I think…anyway, will find out today. I’m visiting them,” he said.

They now really stared at him!

“Visiting her? Did I hear you say that or my ears are deceiving me? What happens to our dear Sandra? We are already getting our suits ready for the D-Day.

No story o,” Hassan said. He placed his right palm behind his right ear robe and made a motion of capturing Dr. Sam’s words.

There was no laughter now. They all looked at Dr. Sam in a strange way.

“It’s no use explaining to you guys. I’m not leaving Sandra though we’ve been having a difficult time. She travelled for over a week now, for a wedding…” Dr. Sam said.

“Guys, this is serious. We need to do something fast before our dear Sandra loses Sam to a strange woman,” Jyhbo said.

That was in the morning. Right now, Dr. Sam is seated in Sam’s sitting room sharing nuts and juice with Sam and Kim. The more he looks at her, the more she’s sucking him in.

Luckily, both Sams are football fans of opposing football clubs and like Sandra, Kim is not interested in football. She watches them slug it out, defending and attacking in their mental soccer field.

Then they got to talking personal.

“We’re getting married soon,” Sam announced.

“Oh cool, how soon?” Dr. Sam asked as he tries to suppress the panic in his voice.

“We’ve not fixed a date. Will do that soonest,” Sam said.

“Great, will love to be there,” Dr. Sam said, glancing at Kim.

He notices a mien of unease on Kim, as if she’s not part of Sam’s plan and wonders what is happening. Well, he intends to get to the root of it.

“We’ll love to have you grace our wedding ceremony. It’d be great,” Sam said, meaning it.

“Yeah…will also want you to return my visit. I live in VGC. Do feel free to drop by anytime you find yourself in that vicinity,” Dr. Sam said, standing up.

“VGC? Great. A friend lives there and we are visiting her tomorrow, ain’t we?”

Kim said, turning to Sam.

“Yeah…yeah…we are actually seeing her friend in VGC tomorrow after church,” Sam said.

“Why not drop by tomorrow then…

will be glad to have you around…by

the way, I live with my dad. He insists I do. He’s alone and I’m an only son. My kid sister is married and lives abroad with her husband…so…” Dr. Sam said with a twinkle in his eyes.

Kim almost swoons.

“Oh sure…great…it depends on Kim anyway,” Sam said.

“Oh, we will love to visit you,” Kim said. She feels like kissing Sam for accepting that invitation.

As Dr. Sam drives home, he feels very strange. A blanket of happiness envelops him. Something about Kim makes him very happy. He realises he loves her and that jolts him. The love is not sexual and that’s the strange part of it but it’s a love that gives him a feeling of completeness. He definitely will lose himself in it. Fortunately, Kim is drawn to him also, he noticed that. He smiles, turns up the cool music playing in his car and drives slowly, home.

In his mind is etched Kim’s smiling face.

He will see them…er…her again tomorrow.

•Send your observations to julietbumah@gmail.comww

