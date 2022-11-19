The reality of World Cup failure here

When the Super Eagles crumbled against the Black Stars of Ghana in the African playoffs for the 2022 World Cup, the effects in all aspects were not clear to many. Even the main actors saw it as a ‘you win some and lose some’ situation. For the few who knew the magnitude of the Qatar 2022 ouster, they cried out and lashed on the lackadaisical attitude of the players. At the time, many people felt those who were complaining were simply overreacting.

Player for player, Nigeria was ahead of Ghana in the two-leg fixture but the ticket went the way of the team that fought better to earn it. The Super Eagles were not only overconfident, they underrated the Black Stars and felt the World Cup ticket was in the kitty. Of course Nigerians came out to heap the blame on the goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, who conceded a longrange shot from Thomas Partey of Ghana while the Nigeria Football Federation felt it was the coaching crew that failed. And so, the Amaju Pinnick board at the time chose a sacrificial lamp in the Austin Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke-led crew.

Truth be told, the Eagles with or without a coach should have won the home and away fixtures against the Black Stars but somehow the players did not raise their game and took things for granted as the ticket to Qatar slipped from their fingers. For many who knew the implications, it was indeed a tragedy but as I write this piece, the reality of the huge loss is prevalent because the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in the air.

The last time Nigeria failed to qualify was in 2006, which is 16 years ago. Ordinarily, with the pedigree of Nigeria, it is expected that the country will book a ticket to the Mundial with ease but maladministration and lethargic attitude of players have been a major bane in the national team. Top players like Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lukmon, Emmanuel Dennis, Sadiq Umar and Kelechi Iheanacho were in the squad in the home and away games against Ghana and it was sad that the country failed to score in open play in 180 minutes of play. Ghana scored in open play in at the National Stadium, Abuja and it was enough to earn the Ghanaians a ticket to Qatar. Well, as stated earlier, the reality is here.

Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon are the representatives of Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar. There are so many things attached to the qualification of Nigeria for the World Cup. Apart from the bragging rights, there are businesses in Nigeria that will suffer during the period. Many adverts for print and broadcast organizations cannot be placed when Nigeria did not even qualify to be part of the 32 teams for the finals. And so, 26 players each from the best 32 teams in the world are in Qatar without Nigeria with a total of 832 players expected to be on parade.

It is sad that the attention of the entire world is on Qatar and the country’s flag will not be hoisted. More painful is the fact that Nigerian players have been firing from all cylinders in the past few weeks in their respective teams. In the past one month, the Eagles stars have graced the headlines with strikers like Osimhen, Cyriel Dessers, Paul Onuachu, Taiwo Awoniyi scoring great goals just as defenders were hitting the target. It was indeed an irony of sort as other top players preparing for the mundial were either picking up injuries or moving into the World Cup period in low spirits. The Eagles are currently hot and sad enough no World Cup for Nigeria. While this affected businesses across all aspects of sports marketing, it is also tough for sports journalists to make it to Qatar because of the huge expenses to be incurred without the Super Eagles on parade.

The players themselves are now feeling the heat and the reality is prevalent on everyone about how important the World Cup is. This is a special World Cup holding in the winter and not the summer time. All the clubs in Europe and other parts of the world are on break for the Mundial and that is the event Nigeria is not part of officially. It is a shame and the players have themselves to blame for not doing enough to get the job done. With or without Nigeria, the World Cup will remain a big spectacle that will be enjoyed by true lovers of the beautiful round leather game.

