The return of children’s Festival of Arts and Culture

After a few years of hiatus and in limbo, the School Children Festival of Arts and Culture (SCAF), envisioned to promote and preserve the culture of the people of Nigeria by bringing school children to showcase their different cultural diversity, has staged a comeback.

Thanks to the support and collaboration of the National Association of Proprietors of Private School (NAPPS) and Wilsows Juice Company Limited, which have given a boost to the initiative for the celebration of the seventh edition of the programme, organised by Bright Morning Star Communication.

This year’s event, tagged: “SCAF 2022,” the seventh in the series is reputed as the biggest cultural festivals for school children in the country and which was instituted in 2014, is to promote and preserve the people’s cultural value by bringing school children to showcase their cultural diversity.

While addressing a press conference on the significance of the programme, the Lead Organiser, Mr. Chuks Joseph, stated that the event is being used to revive the nation’s cultural values, which have hitherto been overshadowed by western culture, tradition and norms. “Many of our children today are being carried away due to the overbearing influence of western culture.

We, therefore, deemed it fit to bring back our culture for our children to value and see the way it was with our forefathers, as well as to remind them that Nigeria, as a country is blessed with different cultural heritage that they would enjoy if engaged in them,” he said.

Chuks further noted that the event is open to schools in Lagos and other states especially those under the umbrella of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, even as he explained further that the planning stage of the event had been seamless as partners were forthcoming and positive about the intentions and prospects of the event.

According to him, the programme would showcase different cultural displays and delicacies of different tribes of the country, which would be judged, based on merit and various prizes such as computer sets, medium sized industrial fans, electronics and stationeries would be awarded to the winners.

The Chairman of NAPPS Unit 10, Ayetoro-Itele Unit in Ado-Odo Ota Zone of Ogun State, and Proprietor of Dee Best Legacy Schools, Itele, Mr Jerome Ajayi, while buttressing the position of the Lead Organiser, however, said that the programme is a welcome development for the association as many Nigerian children no longer know anything about their cultural heritage. “During our growing up days, we grew up with knowledge of our values and cultural diversities, but today that has been eroded by western education and culture.

So, when I learnt about the resuscitation of the initiative primarily instituted to revive our cultural and forgotten values of our society that is gradually becoming a thing of the past, I warmly embraced it and sold the idea to our members who are also positive about the event,” he stated.

He also added: “Through the event we can showcase and teach our children that western education and culture is not the only thing they need to know and embrace as they also need to know their origin, culture and values attached to their cultural heritage.

Speaking on the event, the Secretary of NAPPS Unit 10, Ayetoro-Itele Unit in Ado-Odo Ota Zone and the Proprietor of Land of David Schools in Ayetoro- Buda Ota, Ogun State, Mr. David Durojaye, explained that many children today no longer know what values are, saying western foods have long taken over our cultural foods and value.

He said: “In fact, today in many homes you will find children who say they can’t eat our usual food such as pounded yam, amala eba, fufu and other; while in the general society also young children do not respect their elders anymore, even how to greet because of western culture and norms. “We have lost so much value and culture because our value system is hardly or no longer found in our teaching curriculum.

Based on this, we want to plead with the government at all levels to embrace this kind of initiative aimed at reviving our cultural value and heritage. “I also know for sure that our parents would be very interested to welcome this initiative because it is laudable and will go a long way in restoring sanity to our lost value system. Today, our children learn the wrong values in the classroom because of the exclusion of cultural knowledge in schools.”

On his part, the Marketing Lead of Wilsows Juice Company Limited, Ota in Ogun State, Mr. Steven Ojajumi Daniel, spoke of the interest of the company in the event, stressing that Wilsows Juice Company Limited, as an organisation believes in promotion of the Nigerian culture. He said: “The work culture of Wilsows Company is promoting young leaders.

So, when we were pitched with the kind of event which aimed at promoting Nigerian culture, we quickly came in and as a made in Nigeria brand, we want to join hands to make our children see the beauty of their people and Nigerian culture. We think it is a good initiative that needs to be embraced and encouraged, and hence Wilsows Company decided to partner the organisers of the event by providing refreshments with our drinks which are made in Nigeria for Nigerian cultural events.

“We would also be giving out packs of Wilsows drinks to schools and participants of the event on that day.”

Thus, he commended the organisers of the event, who he said have the intention to give back to the society and expressed optimism that it would be sustained because Nigeria, as a country needs more of this kinds of cultural value events, which make us committed to our roots rather than losing them to western culture that is causing confusion and damages to the people’s social being.

Meanwhile, Chuks further noted that with the revival of the School Children Festival of Arts and Culture (SCAF) would foster more events in the coming years and the organisers would continue to grow partnership and participation outside Lagos for the children to learn the nation’s cultural heritage

