The return of Shooting Stars

Nigerian domestic football was very interesting in the past. In the 80s and 90s, football in the home front was so interesting such that people travelled far and near to watch their darling teams play. There were traditional teams that people looked up to in the league, FA Cup and also continental competitions. Rangers of Enugu, Bendel Insurance of Benin, Stationery Stores of Lagos, Shooting Stars of Ibadan, Spartans of Owerri, Mighty Jets of Jos, Alyufsalam Rocks of Ilorin, Abiola Babes of Abeokuta, Leventis of Ibadan, BCC Lions of Gboko, Julius Berger of Lagos, Iwuayanwu Nationale of Owerri, Ranchers Bees of Kaduna, NEPA of Lagos, Udoji United of Anambra, New Nigeria Bank of Benin and Concord of Abeokuta were some of the traditional teams making waves in the 80s and 90s. At the time, there were tough rivalries.

A Shooting Stars vs Rangers International match was a tough game because each of them competed for supremacy over which was the best in the country at the time. Insurance vs Shooting, Insurance vs Rangers were games that would attract big crowds to any stadium. Local derbies like Shooting vs Leventis, Stores vs NEPA/Julius Berger, Rangers vs Nationale and NNB vs Bendel Insurance were other top games that could generate huge public discuss and attendance at the venue on match day.

It is important to state that there were foreign leagues that time Nigerians followed but the domestic league was just interesting. Most of the matches came live on television while radio commentaries also took the game to the homes of followers of the game.

It is always nostalgic to recall the exploits of these teams in the domestic league in those good old days because despite the love for Italian and Brazilian soccer on television that time, domestic league was top on the bill for fans. Seeing some of these teams in the elite class is always a thing of joy for those who follow their exploits in the past. It is important to stress that the league at the time had sponsors while many of the teams enjoyed full backing of their management (both private and government) such that there were no cases of welfare issues. Sad enough, many of the teams have gone under. Earlier this month the Nigeria National League, the country’s second tier domestic league, staged its eight-team playoffs for the top teams to battle for promotion slots. Niger Tornadoes and Gombe United qualified to move back to the elite class in the northern zone that also had El-Kanemi and DMD as competitors while in the southern zone, it was Shooting Stars and Remo Stars that earned slots to the Nigeria Professional Football League in the zone that also had Bendel Insurance and Ekiti United. Enugu was venue but shamefully the overall organization was very bad from the start.

The eight teams were meant to play four games in four days in the same venue but due to rains and pressure, another venue University of Nigeria, Enugu playing pitch was used for last two match days after rain also disrupted proceedings. It was shocking that the organisers did not prepare for rest days from the start while there was also no plan to play the last round of games simultaneously. Despite the shortcomings, it was great to have Shooting Stars back in the elite class because the Ibadan-based team apart from having huge followers all over the country, are the first team to win a continental trophy, the Africa Winners’ Cup, for Nigeria in 1976. ‘Mathematical’ Segun Odegbami and late Muda Lawal were some of the players in the historic squad. Because of their rich history, I am so excited to have this team back in the elite class because Shooting Stars will surely spice up the NPFL in the new season. It was a good run for the team in the full season and also the playoffs. Kudos to the management and the Edith Agoye-led technical crew.

However, the management must be wise enough to get quality players to boost the team in readiness for the season so that they won’t go back to the lower cadre. They should also go for sponsors who will bring in money to relieve the management and ensure issues of welfare are well taken care of. Congratulations also to Remo Stars, Niger Tornadoes and Gombe United. Incidentally, the three of them are not strangers in the NPFL. Tornadoes and Gombe have featured in the elite class over one decade in the past. The stage is set for an interesting season and the League Management Company must ensure the new term is hitchfree in all aspects. For a start, the LMC should create a regular calendar that can be relied upon from now on.

Like this: Like Loading...