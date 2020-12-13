The reward of the wise and the foolish builder

The parable that Jesus gave after the sermon on the mountain was a perfect example that teaches us on the importance of living a perfect saved life while on earth in other that we may receive a glorious reward in heaven and on earth.

Salvation and rewards are two different things entirely. Salvation is a free gift from God , but reward are earned by our works after we are saved . Act 10 :34-35 . While salvation is based on God’s grace and through faith, the reward in heaven will be based on works which everyone has done on earth.

Ephesians 2:8-9 says , for it is by grace you have been saved ,through faith- and this is not from yourselves, its is the gift of God not by works, so that no one should boast.

The bible also makes it clear that those who are saved will also receive rewards in heaven over and above forgiveness and eternal life, The level of reward will be based on work done here on earth by individual and God is ” rewarder of those who diligently seek Him (Hebrew 11:6).

God loves a diligent believers and those who are zealous for him in the vineyard, Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervour, serving the lord ” Romans 12:1.

Behold, I am coming quickly, and my reward is with me, to give to everyone according to his work ” Rev 22:12. The bible in 1Corinthians 3:8 also says “Now he that plants and he that waters are one: But each shall receive his own reward according to his own labor. Matthew 7:21-27 Corinthians 3:11. The major difference between the two sets of builders is the material used.

In other words, the quality of work a believer does, determines what he gets or earn as a rewards in heaven. And when we talk about materials we are saying we should as a matter of compulsion obey all the fruit of the spirit. Gal 5:22-26.

The rewards in heaven are explained in the following passages where it says that Christian walk and their journey of faith is likened to a man building a house.

The bible says : By the grace God has given me, I laid a foundation as a wise builder, and someone else is building on it. But each one should build with care. For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid. Which is Jesus christ.

If anyone builds on this foundation using gold , silver and costly stones, wood, clay or straw, their works will be shown for what it is because the day will bring it to light.

Our works on earth will be tested and rewarded by fire, and the fire will test the quality of each person’s work. If what has been built survives, the builder will receive a reward. If it is burned up, the builder will suffer loss but yet will be saved- even though only as one escaping through flames. 1Corinthians 3:10-15.

The foundation remains in each case of the calamities or storm, fire and earthquake. The foundation is Jesus christ. So the salvation is quite secure.

Once you believe in Jesus you have enternal life and you are guaranteed to go to heaven unless you abandon the foundation. If you decided to walk away from the foundation, it will mean that you throw away the ticket to go to heaven and you won’t make it to heaven.

So, every man is accountable for his decision of being loyal to the call or forsaking it .

The bible says in Hebrew 6:4-6 “it is impossible for those who have once been elighthtened, who have tasted the heavenly gift , who have shared in the holy spire, who have tasted the goodness of the word of God and the power of the coming age and who are fallen away, to be brought back to repentance.

To their loss they are crusifying the son of God all over again and subjecting him to public disgrace”.

