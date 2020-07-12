The rise of another female DJ

T

he pop-culture in Nigeria continues to expand with younger and more vibrant players in the industry. Arinola Alabi, popularly known on the turntable as ‘DJ Wealth’ is another Nigerian female DJ climbing the ladder of fame in the music industry.

Often described as a lady in a man’s skin because of her tomboy looks and energy on the wheels of steel, DJ Wealth’s journey to become a famous DJ kicked off at Ibadan Polytechnic where she is presently in final year studying Graphics designs at the Art department.

The 25-years-old said although she has been a music enthusiast from a young age, her journey to become a DJ happened by accident when she was introduced into the world of Disc Jockey by a close friend. And that, she said, was the all the encouragement that helped her discover herself.

“I did not know I was going to become a DJ. I actually had my interest in singing. Then I used to attend parties with one of my friend that is a DJ. His name is DJ Timex. He inspired me to love the profession and I trained for two years and here I am,” she said.

With a father that was a lead drummer for Afro Juju musician, Adewale Ayuba, DJ wealth did not just find herself in this music playing career, she was born for it.

“I grew up listening to different genres of music both local and international. My father, Mr Azeez Alabi, happens to be the lead drummer and band captain of Adewale Ayuba. I think that’s where my interests in details of beats came from,” she explained.

Aside paying her bills and keeping her away from vices, Wealth says she has been able to play at notable gigs and has met a many celebrities in the course of her growing career as she looks toward working with superstars and releasing quality mixtapes in the near future.

