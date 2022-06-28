Arts & Entertainments

The rise of Kantanah Tease

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Finding what you’re passionate about can be much simpler than anyone imagines. The challenge is to work for it, to the point where it becomes real professional and personal progress. In many cases, the passion for a hobby ends up becoming the path to success.

However, only those who have the determination to dedicate themselves with an effort to do what they like are able to see results. This is the case of Katanah Tease.

The young model and creator of content for social networks, has stood out in the digital environment for more than just her beauty. The original, creative, and unique way in which she has developed the management of her accounts, allows her to enjoy great recognition today. However, for her, success is still a long way off.

Katanah started in the world of modelling and content creation as a secondary hobby. Along with her friends, she photographed various scenarios and then shared them in her networks, without imagining that, at some point, this would be her dream job.

Her love for streetwear and Hip Hop culture led her into the world of men’s clothing design. An area, where she was not taken very seriously because she was surrounded by men most of the time. However, after a couple years, she decided to start her own way, took up modeling again, and shared her photos on her Instagram account.

She was pleasantly surprised by the responsiveness of its content. After a while, she had gathered a lot of likes. Today, Katanah has over one million followers on Instagram and has migrated to other platforms where she also has a strong presence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Gideon Okeke, Ekubo, Nwosu become Nevada Bridge TV ambassadors

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Nevada Bridge TV has announced its ambassadors – Gideon Okeke, Alexx Ekubo and Ego Nwosu; as well as talent management of Gideon Okeke and Ego Nwosu. The announcement was made at an event which held recently in Lagos. Nevada Bridge TV is a division of Nevada Bridge Productions, also a leading movie streaming app in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Not every marriage is ordained by God – Damilola Adegbite speaks on broken marriage

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, is not keeping quiet about her failed marriage with Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh. The actress discusses how her career turned out to be a walk in the park and how she was able to come out of her marriage scandal strong. The former ‘Tinsel’ star in a chat indicated that she […]
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as The Rainmaker teaser features Jide Kosoko, Chukwuka, others

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

For movie lovers and Nigerians at large, it’s a thrilling season of entertainment following the official launch of the much-awaited ‘The Rainmaker’ teaser from the stable of Airtel Nigeria aimed at giving movie streaming a fresh momentum. The two-minute TV commercial has sparked excitement among audiences, with many lauding the telecommunication company for the captivating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica