The root cause of insecurity in Nigeria (1)

In recent audacious attacks on the Police and the Prison institutions in Imo State bring to mind a feeling of déjà vu which once again bring to sharp focus and contrast the security situation of Nigeria. The irrefutable fact of history is that insecurity of any society is directly related to the socio-economic and constitutional order of that society which determines the living condition of the people.

This is true of every nation and Nigeria is particularly a reference point. What is stated hereunder is no academic theory but a commonsensical observation of Nigeria from its formation to date. A society founded on justice and freedom will generally have peace but one based on autocracy and absence/restriction of freedoms tend to be unjust, turbulent and crisis-redden.

Nigeria has had a chequered history in which its existence was largely defined by crises accompanied by humongous violence and bloodshed. Most of the white-collar crimes and violent crimes trace their roots to the socio-economic and constitutional order.

The socio-cultural condition it berthed made the country subject to violent crises as the default mode of living. Imperial wars were largely unknown to majority of African ethnic nationalities that were later conquered and constituted as Nigerian nation-state.

The growth of Oyo, Benin Empires and the Hausa City States were not historically marked by wars largely defined by unconscionable annihilation and looting/brigandage as were to become the mode of belligerence between the European imperialists and the African ethnic communities.

The only war that neared the approximation of an imperialist design was the Usman dan Fodio’s Fulani Jihad against the Hausa City States between 1804 and 1807. In that war, the Fulani, a settler-population led by a Muslim cleric waged a war against their host communities and defeated them by acts of terror and barbarism that was clearly foreign to the Hausa culture. Apart from the Habe dynasties (Hausa ruling families) of the Hausa states that were completely defeated and routed left more than two million people of the indigenous Hausa population forced into forced labour while others were sold into slavery across the Sahara desert to Arab traders to be resold in North Africa and Middle East as domestic eunuchs.

That perhaps, was the unfortunate first taste of imperial war and its repercussions by an African community signposting the present realities of Nigeria. Shortage of further supply of slaves for North African markets made the Fulani to subject surrounding communities to the emirates and many communities in the northern middlebelt to violent raids for capture of people for slave trade.

Between 1807 when the Sokoto Caliphate was established and 1851 when Britain conquered Lagos, European imperialism was to halt the Fulani expansionism to Southern communities as Britain now became the imperialist rooted to cast its dominion on both the South and the North, including the Sokoto Caliphate. Thus, in 1951, Lagos was conquered and colonised in 1862.

Britain carried out military expeditions against the Ijebu (Imagbon War) 1892 which cost the Ijebu over a thousand lives, Brass in 1895, Nana Olowu and the Itsekiri in 1894, Oyo in 1895, Benin in 1897, Igbo land led by the Aro in 1900, the Sokoto Caliphate in 1900 – 1903, Asaba in 1902, the Middlebelt particularly the Tivs in 1900 – 1911.

These wars were defined by bloodlust and bloodletting never before experienced by these African communities as the degree of violence unleashed on them by the deployment of the maxim guns was unspeakable disaster that shattered the peace and tranquility for which African aborigine communities were known. Each destructive military expedition was accompanied by a looting spree that was best captured by the Benin conquest in 1897 that the looting of its imperial treasure was internationally acknowledged. So, by these imperial wars (Fulani and European variants) never before experienced by these African communities produced undesirable consequences, especially the making of crime the natural fallout of these violent acts.

In the first place, the slave trade introduced to African by the Fulani and the European so dislocated the socio-cultural system of these communities that there was general breakdown of law and order which had been anchored on pristine African native law and customs.

This breakdown of law and order broke up the social value system of African communities that unimaginable crimes became the order of the day. In consequence kidnapping of people for slave trade and general insecurities became the order of the day until Britain championed the abolition of slavery. The kidnappings for 18th to early 19th century’s slave-trade in the North for North African markets and in the South for European markets are being replicated now by kidnappings for ransoms proving that march of history is cyclical.

Having established Pax Britannica over the roughly 300 African ethnic communities which it named Nigeria, it imposed a feudal and autocratic constitutional framework which engendered humongous crimes and corrup-tion that now constitute an albatross to the development of Nigeria till date. Corruption remains the worst insecurity that has bedeviled Nigeria for out of corruption so many other crimes spring forth and is nurtured to the detriment of the society.

The British imposition of autocratic constitutional framework on Nigeria marked the turbulent politics of the country that has led to various crimes such as thuggery, political violence, fraudulent elections and several other crimes taking their bearings from the illdesigned constitutional framework.

It was out of this flawed constitutional order that the troubles of 1964 – 1966 sprang forth and degenerated to the Biafra War that lasted 1967 – 1970. Out of these crises, Nigeria harvested the violence that assailed the Tivs in Tiv Riots, the Yoruba in the Western Region’s violent confrontations best described and tagged ‘operation-wetie’ which consisted of armed robbery, murders and destruction of property.

From 1970 – 1979, the military replaced rule of law with rule of might and this lawless culture breed lawlessness and brigandage which gave birth to the armed robbery of 1970 and its retributory justice of execution of convicts by firing squads in public spectacle called ‘bar-beach-show.’ Corruptions, especially public governance malfeasance because rampant and out of control.

This culture of corruption and armed robbery was the immediate fallouts of the 1964 – 1966 violent skirmishes which became a culture under the Biafra War as evidenced by the Ishola Oyenusis which culture became consolidated under the 1979 – 1983 civil government led by President Shehu Shagari.

Between 1983 and 1999 when the military took control and finished off its tour de force, Nigeria became an empty shell without values, as it was wracked by myriad problems especially crimes (corruption and armed robbery and assassinations) and spiritual and material poverty.

By 1988, when Dele Giwa was killed by a parcel bomb, a new genre of crime known as assassination was added to the crime diary of Nigeria. Also, a corollary of this violent culture was the burgeoning of gangsterism in the university which was misnamed “cultism.”

These crimes grew in leaps and bounds and infused into societal system under military autocracy that sought legitimacy through tribal affiliations and religious bigotry. Tribalism and religious bigotry beget undesirable consequences as the actions in consequence of deployment of both invariably result in tribal clashes and religious fundamentalism.

It was a result of these twin pillars of socio-political praxis that the polarization of Nigeria and ethnicization of issues became bedrock of nation-building while religious bigotry led to the religious intolerance and consequent riots in the 1980/90s as seen in the Maitatsine riots.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...