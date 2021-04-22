The root cause of insecurity in Nigeria (2)

Ethnicization of issues of governance engendered indigenes/settlers clashes of the early period of 1990s and 2000s. The cancellation of the June 12 Election culminated in the political crisis of 1993 to 1998 which bastardized politics and further entrenched a culture of frauds, theft, political thuggery and assassinations as handmaids of politics.

Nigeria was clearly cascading to the edge of destruction which British envoy, John Campbell called “dancing on the precipice without falling over.” It was tottering to the abyss by 1998 when General Sani Abacha died and the military autocrats panicked and quickly wrote an autocratic constitution which it imposed on Nigeria and recruited compliant members of the military regimes to fill the posts and run the state.

From 1999 when civil rule was restored, Nigeria was in social ferment. The Niger Delta agitation had grown in intensity and even backed up with belligerence as many insurgent groups emerged and took up economic sabotage of oil exploration and exploitation by destroying the facilities especially oil pipelines to engage in oil bunkering which a preserve of the rich was before then.

There was also secessionist movement in the Southeast just religious fundamentalism which reared its head in 1980s burgeoned and assailed the North and became official through Zamfara State government enactment of Sharia legal system, which later escalated to Boko Haram religious fundamentalism and consequent insurgency.

Since 2012, the Boko Haram has consistently maintained a state of belligerence with Nigerian authority without respite. By 2015, the Biafra separatist movement has metastasized into several groups especially the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) which has gained both local and international recognition that the Federal Government panicked and designated it a “terrorist organisations.” Between 2015 and 2021, the herders/farmers crises have taken a difficult dimension visiting terror on middlebelt/ southern communities making Yoruba states to create Amotekun security system to check the violent activities of the herders. The herders’ terrors have induced Yoruba separatism spawning separatist activists led by Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho and Prof. Banji Akintoye and they appear quite serious. In October 2020, the youths of Nigeria stunned the nation and international community with their protest that shutdown Nigeria and later degenerated to riots.

The youths protest was tagged #EndSARS that sought to check police brutality and intimidation. Prior to #End- SARS, there has been serious security concerns especially the activities of the bandits, cattle-rustlers, illegal gold miners in the North, human traffickers, Yahoo-yahoo and so many other crimes that government seems overwhelmed. From the above narrative, there appears a systemic dysfunction nearing state failure which Nigeria grapples with.

The imperial wars of the late 18th to 19th century brought about kidnappings and slave trade and crimes. The imperial acquisition of Nigeria and the imposition of the autocratic constitutional framework conduced to dictatorship and corruption which birthed instability leading to crimes and corruption. Also, the autocratic constitutional framework by Britain over Nigeria led to violent and fraudulent politics which promoted political thuggery, corruption and armed robbery. Military autocracy engendered violent crimes such as assassinations electoral frauds, religious and economic crimes.

Military autocracy and the forcible imposition of autocratic constitutional framework engendered all kinds of crimes such as kidnapping, banditry, insurgencies and separatist movement. But the irony is that Nigeria doesn’t seem to know what had assailed it. Nobody has given a thought to these socio-cultural, economic and political phenomena swirling around Nigeria. If the rulers of Nigeria have given a thought to the problem they would have bestirred themselves to know that Nigeria is seriously threatened and that it is seriously “dancing on the precipice.” What is to be done? What is to be done to pull Nigeria back from the brink of the precipice appears quite simple but difficult.

The simplicity of it lies in the fact that the problem of Nigeria is rooted in the absence of agreement by the various (300) ethnic nationalities that Britain forcibly formed into a state for its benefit and this absence of agreement has been defined by the fact of conquest which the military forces conducted against these ethnic nationalities between 1851 and 1914. Nigerian military forces’ conquest of these ethnic nationalities between 1967 and 1999 further bastardized the British imposed legal order turning it into a Frankenstein monster which has been devouring its members since 1967 to date.

The autocratic constitutional framework and the feudal economic system are at the root of Nigeria’s problem but the rulers don’t seem to understand it. Nigerian rulers insist that the system is not the problem but the operators which is not true. Any day the rulers accept this simple fact and succumb to the clamour to allow Nigerian peoples to sit at a round-table to discuss and agree on the questions that agitate their existence in Nigeria that day will mark the beginning of the rebirth and healing of Nigeria that has been severely diseased and traumatized by endless crises.

But the acceptance of dialogue by the rulers may not come easy as it is a fundamental fact of history that beneficiaries of a bad system may not easily give in to the agitators’ demands for a new constitutional framework. Change does come easy because of the uncertainties surrounding it or its proposition. A proposal of a new legal order to supplant the old order ordained by the British colonial authorities, and which order has been further changed by the indigenous rulers since 1966 and entrenched in 1979/1999 will be a herculean task for the proponents of change in Nigeria for several reasons.

One, the change sought for against the current legal order will affect adversely the beneficiaries of the enormous rights and privileges bestowed to the beneficiaries by the current legal order. These beneficiaries constitute formidable enemies to change are Nigerian president and the governors and their subordinates, all the legislators from the federal, states and local councils and the caste of economic exploitzers of the feudal political economy represented by contractors afraid of change and those who feel comfortable having the present system and consider change a risk to the life they have been used to since 1960 to date.

But outside the individual or collective opposition posed to change by the people already identified, the most pernicious challenge to change of Nigeria’s legal order that has proved dysfunctional and beyond reform as pointed out by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the position of the ethno-cultural group represented by the Hausa/Fulani that feels advantaged by the design and praxis of the British/military-ordained constitutional framework currently at work.

By the British structural entrenchment and the later military rule changes effected between 1946/1960 and 1963/1999, the Hausa/Fulani group feels favoured and advantaged that it has consistently argued against change but its insistence is at the risk of keeping Nigeria dysfunctional and incoherent which has also induced systemic crisis that has led to the insecurities that have bedevilled Nigeria. Every sincere and patriotic Nigerian must admit that not changing this legal order will continue to haemorrhage the country as it did Britain between 1600 to 1680 until the Glorious Revolution ushered freedoms and rule-+,+ ¹q1a11zz1s1× law.

To avoid the experiences of Britain and France, every true Nigeria must support the proposition for change in Nigeria so that the people can take over their institution of state which was first hijacked by Britain when it conquered African ethnic groups, and later Nigerian military counter-revolutionaries between 1966 and 1999.

It is only by retrieving and reordering the state structure and the constitutional framework to restore the institutions of the state on Republican and Democratic lines agreeable to Nigerians that may restore justice and peace. Only this measure will heal Nigeria of its diseases, nurture and restore its socio-economic and political well-being and in consequence, justice shall reign and peace like a stream of spring-water shall flow ceaselessly.

Like this: Like Loading...