The source or the root of Christian liberty is the gospel of Jesus Christ. As a Christian, our perfect free Lord is subject to none, we were made free by the word of God which is Jesus Christ himself Therefore, anyone that wants to enjoy eternal freedom or liberty must adhere to what is stated in ..James 1vs 25.

The bible says there is therefore no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus Romans 8:1-2. The Gospel of faith has set us free from sin, therefore to every believer no more condemnation.

The nature of Christian liberty has set us free from the consequence of sin. Freedom from the law according to James 1: 25 that was read, James here referred to the Gospel which although it is called here a Law, is not strictly speaking, a law comprises of some requirements which is enforce by sanction, Rather the declaration of righteousness and salvation by Christian offers peace and pardon by him…

The juxtaposition of the two contradictory terms “Law and Liberty” made it clear to us, especially Christian that this was entirely new way of thinking about them Rom 3:27. The perfect liberty found in Christ fulfills the “perfect law” of the Old Testament because Christ was the only one who can.

Those who comes to him by faith now have freedom from bondage of sin and are able to obey God. It is Christ alone that can set us free and give us true liberty John 8:36 God’s word teaches plainly that all have sinned and stand condemned before God Rom 3:10,23;6:23. No one but Jesus Christ who has ever obeyed the law of God fully.

He who knew no sin became sin for us Isaiah 53:5-6, 2 Corinthians 5:21. Christ sacrifice on the cross has redeemed from the curse of the law to all who trust him by faith Galatians 3:10-14.Believers have been justified (declared righteous) by His grace Romans 3:24-28 and are no longer under condemnation Romans 8:1.

All who have trusted Christ have received the Holy spirit (Romans 8:9) which is His power in us that give us the ability to please God (Galatians 5:13-16).

Christ’s perfect sacrifice brings release from the eternal death sentence that the law brings upon all sinners, and it gives believer the ability to please, as we put off the works of the flesh Colossians 3:1-9 God put on love (Colossains 3:12-17), and walk in us by the spirit day by day.

It is by spirits filling and control (Galatians 5:16-26; Ephesians 5:17-21) that we can walk in love and please our heavenly Father. Our Christian liberty means that we need to serve one another while obeying the grace of Jesus Christ in love.

The Apostle Paul’s statement of freedom of Christian, his epistle to Galatia, he called upon the Christians there to “stand fast……in liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free” (Gala 5:1) but he also admonished them, You ,my brothers were called to be free.

But do not use your freedom to indulge your sinful nature, rather serve one another in love (Galatians 5:13). What we are saying in essence is that, Christian who are free by the Lord is subject to no one at the same time “perfectly dutiful servant of all, subject to all”, For Paul says to have said this ,he knew that when men are set free from slavery of sin he becomes a servant of righteousness (Romans 6:18).

And having become a servant of righteousness, the converted sinner also becomes a servant of God and of all his freedom. Christian liberty “does not induce us to live in idleness or wickedness

The love for God which is rooted in the heart of the Christian when by faith he comes to know the forgiveness of sin and begins to live in that forgiveness will also create in his heart a love and concern for the neighbor.

The believer’s freedom from bondage of the law will not make him indifferent to his neighbour’s needs. He knows that it is God’s will that he should love is neighbour as he love himself.

And because the law of God is written in his mind and heart, because he wants what God wants, he will also want to love and serve his neighbour.

Because he no longer needs to do any good work to save himself, since all that has been provided for by what Christ did for him, therefore he is now free to serve his neighbour’s needs.

