News

The search for Face of Zikel 2022 begins

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on The search for Face of Zikel 2022 begins

Fast growing, indigenous cosmetics brand Zikel Cosmetics is gearing up for this year’s edition of the Face of Zikel 2022.

One of the tools they are planning to use to launch their brand to the public is to offer a chance for aspiring models to achieve their dreams of being Beauty Queens.

Presently holding auditions across different states of the country, Lagos audition is slated for December 1st at the Zikel Cosmetics Plaza. Lekki Phase 1, while the Federal capital territory Abuja will hold September 17th. With the Port Harcourt auditions concluded, aspiring models from other parts of the country still stand a chance to be auditioned, as online auditions will take place on October 8 and 9.

 

Speaking on requirements for qualification, CEO of Zikel Cosmetics Ezike Kelvin Chinedu said “We are looking to empower the girl child who is confident in herself, conscious of her talent and wants to rule the world with her dreams.”

Registration he said is open to ladies ages 16 to 35, irrespective of size, height and colour. “We don’t discriminate as we believe more of what you have on the inside than just the physical attributes.” he said.

 

At the end of the auditions selected contestants will slug it out for the coveted crown of the Face of Zikel 2022, at the Grand finale event billed to hold December 3rd, 2022, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island Lagos.

Asides being the brands ambassador, and representing the brand locally and internationally, the new queen will go home with over 30 million worth of prices including a brand new car, a luxury trip to Dubai, one year supply and paid ambassadorial deal and many more.

 

For Mr. Ezike, the idea behind the contest remains to take young ladies off the streets, empower and grow these young talents. “We are seeking sponsors to partner with us to help grow these young talents, create employment for them to realize their full potential, thereby setting them on the road for financial freedom.” he concluded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Oko Poly, Innoson sign MoU on skill acquisition

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The management of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State (FPO) led by the Rector has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Plant (IVM) on skill acquisition. The partnership is to provide effective collaboration between the two organisations in capacity building of staff and students. It is, however, on record that IVM currently […]
News

Kidnapped businesswoman regains freedom in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A Businesswoman who was kidnapped by gunmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has regained freedom following a manhunt by security operatives. The woman’s husband, Chief (Engr) Solomon Okotie, said that his wife, Chief (Mrs) Agatha Okotie, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt, and that the family passed through […]
News Top Stories

Cotonou court adjourns Igboho’s hearing to July 26 –Ilana Oodua

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, has adjourned the hearing of the case of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, till Monday, the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has said. The group led by ex-Senator Banji Akintoye, said this in a statement on Friday. The statement signed by […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica