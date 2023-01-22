The secret to having all-round harvest

Eccl.11:6 – In the morning sow thy seed, and in the evening withhold not thine hand: for thou knowest not whether shall prosper, either this or that, or whether they both shall be alike good.

“Go to work in the morning and stick to it until evening without watching the clock. You never know from moment to moment how your work will turn out in the end” (MSG)

Harvest time does not just occur at anytime; there is a time for it. No matter how good or bad you are, you will harvest what you planted. Success in life does not answer to been good or holy, it does not respect fasting and prayer alone, it responds only to sowing and reaping. In the natural order of things, people mostly exhaust the harvest of the previous year before getting the new year’s harvest.

However, it’s possible for harvest to meet harvest in your hand this year. A wise farmer knows this secret and knows what to do for the harvest to meet harvest in his store. A disciplined farmer will not see impossibility in clearing the bush for seedlings. A disciplined farmer leaves his comfort zone and goes the extra mile to cultivate. That farmer will not eat his seed, but sow it, expecting harvest in return.

When the giving cloud is full, the harvest rain must fall. In the book of Ecclesiastes 11:3 – If the clouds be full of rain, they empty themselves upon the earth: and if the tree fall toward the south, or toward the north, in the place where the tree falleth, there it shall be.

What is a season?

A season is a time frame allotted for something to happen. God has arrange things on earth here to operate according to seasons withEverything operates according to seasons. This is your season of harvest meeting harvest.

For thus says the Lord, harvest will meet harvest in your hand beginning from now in Jesus name.(Amen).

To harvest is to reap what has been sown. Before anyone can reap, but before reaping, there must have been the act of sowing.

WHAT CAN I DO FOR HARVEST TO MEET HARVEST IN MY HAND?

1.Let sowing be your lifestyle. Do not be tired of sowing seeds. Prayer has it own part, but much more better sowing seeds regularly will bail you out from hardship. Harvest is guaranteed when the seed is placed on the Word. Ephesians 5:26.

2.Put more to earn more. You must not deceive yourself and don’t let anyone deceive you, the more wisdom you put to what you are doing, the farther you are from stagnation. Look at what you can add to what you are doing presently.

3.Give. If your giving lifestyle is poor, your prayer will suffer hindrance and it will be difficult to manifest your glory. A good farmer will not eat all by himself. His first fruit, he will give it to God, that is not negotiable.

When I was younger, my late father would harvest fresh tubers of yam, and tell us to wash clean and take it to the church. This is usually before anybody will eat from the harvest.

4.Have faith. A dead faith will not sow any seed whatsoever. A sickly faith will be doubting itself to survive. A weak faith, even when it sows, will constantly check the seed sowed to see if it will germinate. A lazy faith will not go and clear the weeds around the seed for fresh air and easy growth. But a sound faith will sow regularly with the aim of getting bumper harvest. A sound faith will always go with seeds to sow at any slightest opportunity.

Your labor becomes profitable when God gives increase. Consequently, your labor is unprofitable when the increase of God is not involved. You can do nothing without God, he is the ruler of the whole universe. Serve Him and He will bless your bread and your water.

PROPHETIC DECLARATIONS.

•This is the season harvest will meet harvest in your hand.

•The season of toiling is over forever.

•Supernaturally, be connected to those who will help you to your topmost top.

•I release grace to go and speak for you in high places in Jesus name.

