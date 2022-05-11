Sports

The Senate had amended the section a day earlier.

Dare rejects calls to join 2023 contest

The Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has rejected calls for him to run for either the Oyo State governorship or senatorial seats preferring to complete his term.

Dare said: “The assignment given to me on behalf of the Nigerian people by President Muhammadu Buhari is a national and an important one for the development of our youth and sports. I have in the last three years been committed to bringing about far reaching changes in these areas. Noble initiatives and policies are about to be delivered in these sectors.

“It is my desire to stand down and assist Mr. President completely and to leave a lasting legacy in the areas of Youth and Sports Development for Nigeria.

“The APC equally has a Presidential election battle ahead to which I will make available my skills and experience like I did in 2014 and 2015 to help our party win the Presidency.”

 

Sports

EPL: Spurs hammer awful Man United 6-1

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham came from behind in remarkable fashion to inflict an embarrassing home defeat on a shambolic Manchester United, who played an hour of the game with 10 men. In an extraordinary first half, Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot after just two minutes but Spurs scored twice in the next five minutes through […]
Sports

Bayelsa Gov. Diri salutes victorious wrestler

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has praised the historic feat of 2020 Tokyo Olympics 68kg freestyle wrestling silver medallist, Blessing Oboruduru, describing her as an Amazon. Governor Diri, who spoke on the telephone with Oboruduru before her event in Japan on Tuesday, said her heroic performance would spur younger athletes and wrestlers from her […]
Sports

EPL: Stunning James goal helps Chelsea beat Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wolves too strong for Sheffield Utd Chelsea defender Reece James scored a stunning long-range effort and got an assist as they began their Premier League season with victory at Brighton. James put Chelsea 2-1 up minutes after Brighton’s Leandro Trossard equalised Jorginho’s first-half penalty, won by new signing Timo Werner. Kurt Zouma then volleyed James’ […]

