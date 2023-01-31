Metro & Crime

The Shawn Exchange CEO, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, touches lives of orphans, destitute

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

The world continues to distant itself from the plight of orphans, destitute and orphans facing circumstances that are hard, harrowing and pitiable.

However, there are few individuals like Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, the young CEO of The Shawn Exchange, who are determined to care for those less fortunate in life.

The Shawn Exchange is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s leading cryptocurrency and giftcard trading vendor. The brand has set enviable precedence in the digital money exchange in the country and while other competitors are struggling to get their feet down, the company created a platform for Nigerians to receive naira in exchange for giftcards sent by relatives abroad.

As he is revolutionising the crypto industry, The Shawn Exchange founder is also setting the standard as a philanthropist, following his recent visit to Little Saints Orphanage in Akowonjo area of Lagos State. The young businessman donated food items such as rice, beans, noodles, sugar and toilet paper to the children at the shelter home.

The kind gesture by Ajayi shown by Oluwadamilare Michae of The

Shawn Exchange is a demonstration and reflection of his person, with his visit coming at the time of the year, brands, establishments and individuals have begun chasing agenda for the next 12 calendar months.

Why he is a successful serial entrepreneur is not far-fetched. Like it is said that the secret of men are in their stories, Brian Tracy, a Canadian-American writer, perfectly understood the psychology when he said: “Successful people are always looking for opportunities to help others.Unsuccessful people are always asking What’s in it for me.”

The Shawn Exchange owner rose from obscurity in life into significance and recognition through hardwork, perseverance, determination and courage; which are the same message he takes with him on his charity outreaches, encouraging children and destitutes that they can become important persons in life.

Relating his message of hope to how he struggled earlier in life and how far he has come, he said in an interview: “Before the coming of The Shawn Exchange, I’d sold garri at some point, which was my first-ever business; later, I sold bread before starting Shawn Footies, an online shoe store. I moved on to Shawn Autos shortly after, then Shawn Gadgets and Shawn Real Estates. It’s a lot, but all these experiences are the reasons for the edges I have over others right now.”

The Shawn Exchange owner revealed that he has been following in the footsteps of his mentors. He disclosed that he is inspired by the lives of one of Africa’s richest women, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, and Hanu Agbodje, the Chief Executive Officer of Patricia Exchange. The two business giants, though generations apart, are great philanthropists as well.

In 2021, Alakija, in what she termed ‘Flourish Africa’, launched a N1 billion initiative to empower female entrepreneurs in the continent.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Patron murders sex worker, removes vital organs

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Decomposing body of a 29-year-old lady, said to be a sex worker, has been discovered in her room at Mosogar town in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. The lady, whose name was not disclosed, was said to have died in her apartment after the male customer she came home with engaged her […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa Diagnostics Center: Concessionaire exonerates Dickson

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Concessionaire of the Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre, Trigen-Craton Ltd, has exonerated former governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, of allegations by an amorphous group that he established the world-class medical facility with the intent to destroy it at the end of his administration. The Operations Manager of the group, Malcom […]
Metro & Crime

New born baby wrapped in polythene bag, dumped rescued in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Mother’s whereabouts unknown A new born baby girl, believed to be two days old that was successfully delivered by her mother and allegedly dumped by the road side, was last Monday rescued by a caregiver in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State and handed over to Chairman of the council, Hon. Onaa Clement. New […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica