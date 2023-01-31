The Shawn Exchange CEO, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, touches lives of orphans, destitute

The world continues to distant itself from the plight of orphans, destitute and orphans facing circumstances that are hard, harrowing and pitiable.

However, there are few individuals like Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, the young CEO of The Shawn Exchange, who are determined to care for those less fortunate in life.

The Shawn Exchange is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s leading cryptocurrency and giftcard trading vendor. The brand has set enviable precedence in the digital money exchange in the country and while other competitors are struggling to get their feet down, the company created a platform for Nigerians to receive naira in exchange for giftcards sent by relatives abroad.

As he is revolutionising the crypto industry, The Shawn Exchange founder is also setting the standard as a philanthropist, following his recent visit to Little Saints Orphanage in Akowonjo area of Lagos State. The young businessman donated food items such as rice, beans, noodles, sugar and toilet paper to the children at the shelter home.

The kind gesture by Ajayi shown by Oluwadamilare Michae of The

Shawn Exchange is a demonstration and reflection of his person, with his visit coming at the time of the year, brands, establishments and individuals have begun chasing agenda for the next 12 calendar months.

Why he is a successful serial entrepreneur is not far-fetched. Like it is said that the secret of men are in their stories, Brian Tracy, a Canadian-American writer, perfectly understood the psychology when he said: “Successful people are always looking for opportunities to help others.Unsuccessful people are always asking What’s in it for me.”

The Shawn Exchange owner rose from obscurity in life into significance and recognition through hardwork, perseverance, determination and courage; which are the same message he takes with him on his charity outreaches, encouraging children and destitutes that they can become important persons in life.

Relating his message of hope to how he struggled earlier in life and how far he has come, he said in an interview: “Before the coming of The Shawn Exchange, I’d sold garri at some point, which was my first-ever business; later, I sold bread before starting Shawn Footies, an online shoe store. I moved on to Shawn Autos shortly after, then Shawn Gadgets and Shawn Real Estates. It’s a lot, but all these experiences are the reasons for the edges I have over others right now.”

The Shawn Exchange owner revealed that he has been following in the footsteps of his mentors. He disclosed that he is inspired by the lives of one of Africa’s richest women, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, and Hanu Agbodje, the Chief Executive Officer of Patricia Exchange. The two business giants, though generations apart, are great philanthropists as well.

In 2021, Alakija, in what she termed ‘Flourish Africa’, launched a N1 billion initiative to empower female entrepreneurs in the continent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...