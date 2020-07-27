When illness, hospitals come

FELIX NWANERI reports on the drama that usually ensues, whenever politically exposed personalities and other public office holders are arraigned in courts or summoned by probe panels to give account of their stewardship

Are some public officers playing the sick card over alleged corruption?

That is the question being asked by most Nigerians over what played out during last week’s investigative hearing by the House of Representatives into allegations of corruption levelled against the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The interventionist agency, which was set-up by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2000 to address obvious development gaps that exist in the country’s nine oil-producing states – Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Rivers and Ondo – have been in the news of late over alleged misappropriation of N81.5 billion by its IMC headed by Prof. Kemerbrandikumo Pondei.

The professor of Medicine was appointed as Acting Managing Director of the NDDC on February 19 this year by President Muhammadu Buhari and has barely spent five months in office, when was summoned by the House Committee on NDDC to explain how the huge sum (N81.5 billion) was spent within few months.

The NDDC acting managing director and members of his team had penultimate week walked out on the legislators after accusing the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo), of corruption. “We in the NDDC are not comfortable with the Chairman of this committee, presiding over a matter.

He is an accused party; the NDDC has over time accused Hon. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo of different crimes against the NDDC and he has responded in the press. “He is an interested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice because he cannot sit on his own case. We have no issue of appearing, we appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee,” Pondei said.

Pondei’s collapse drama

What ordinarily should have been an opportunity for the Acting NDDC Managing Director to render account of his stewardship so far, however, turned to drama mid-way into the hearing, when Pondei, suddenly collapsed while fielding questions from members of the probe panel.

The development caused a stir as his aides rushed to revive him and subsequently evacuated him from the hall. While some Nigerians, who watched the panel’s sitting on television, concluded that the scenario was stage-managed, apparently for Pondei to escape further interrogation, the NDDC later explained that its acting managing director had been ill in the last two weeks and was advised by his doctors not to attend the event, an advice he ignored.

Director, Corporate Affairs of the commission, Mr. Charles Odili, who gave the explanation, however, did not disclose the nature of Pondei’s ailment. He said his condition deteriorated last Monday and was advised by his doctors against attending the public hearing, but he ignored the advice because of the realisation that his traducers will use his absence at the hearing to soil his name and reputation. “He thought he could make it through the hearing and take care of his health later. As it turned out, his doctors were right,” Odili said. Before his collapse, Pondei had in his defence of allegations of misappropriation of NDDC’s fiunds disclosed that a total sum of N81.5 billion was spent by the two IMCs between October 2019 and May 31 this year. According to him, the expenditure was made in compliance with the 2019 Appropriation Act. On how much was generated by the current IMC, Pondei disclosed that the sum of N72 billion was realised between February and June, adding that only N1.32 billion was expended on COVID-19 palliatives and not N1.5 billion as alleged.

He also confirmed that out of the N2.5 billion approved for the IMC by Federal Government, N1.5 billion was approved for the NDDC management out of which the sum of N350 million was approved for forensic auditors, N536 million paid to Safe Life Campaign and lawmakers.

Sick card as a familiar path Perhaps, many would not have quickly concluded that Pondei’s collapse at the resumed hearing during which Tunji-Ojo recused himself from participating in the investigation if not for the rate at which public office holders feign illness, get hospitalised and in some cases, seek for medical attention outside the country once it is alleged that they dipped their hands into public treasury.

Though these tactics are not new to most Nigerians, there is no doubt that it assumed a dramatic dimension immediately after the 2015 general election in which a ruling party was defeated. It would be recalled that a handful of officials of the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, who were fingered in what the succeeding Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration described as massive corruption, either resorted to playing the sick card upon arraignment in courts or took refuge in hospitals at home and abroad to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Those who had cases to answer then but got holed up in hospitals abroad include former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Deziani Alison- Madueke and former Presidential Adviser on Amnesty, Mr. Kingsley Kuku.

For the likes of Chief Olisa Metuh (then PDP National Publicity Secretary) and Mohammed Bello (a former national chairman of PDP), who were arrested and arraigned before the courts, the “Pondei drama” played out at some point in the cause of their trial. It was equally the sick card during the prosecution of a former judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for corruption; arraignment of Senator Dino Melaye by the police for criminal conspiracy, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody as well as the ongoing trial of a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina. Alison-Madueke: Released sick pictures from abroad Many Nigerians got shocked, when pictures of the former Minister Petroleum Resources were first published by an online medium in November 2015.

The charming lady, who called the shots in the nation’s oil and gas sector, while his kinsman (Jonathan) held sway, looked her old self. She was said to have been diagnosed of cancer and then undergoing chemotherapy in a British hospital. Among allegations against Alison- Madueke was illegal withdrawing of $6.9 million from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fund “bogus purchase of three stages for Jonathan’s public appearances” when she superintended over the affairs of the Petroleum ministry.

Despite her pitiable state at that time, there were divided opinions among Nigerians over the pictures. While many described the images as a sympathy stunt, others opined that the new look of the former Petroleum minister was saddening. Amidst the doubts, the Madueke family opened up the former minister’s health and money laundering allegations against her.

The family not only described reports on the latter as a “smear campaign,” but confirmed that the former minister was down with cancer and urged Nigerians to pray for her recovery. Till date, the former minister is still in London as several attempts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to get her extradited, so that she can face trial back home hit the rocks. Kuku:

Yet to return from medical trip five years after

For the former presidential adviser on Niger Delta Amnesty, an allegation of embezzlement and fraudulent diversion of funds running into billions of Naira is still hanging on his neck. Kuku was invited by the EFCC shortly after leaving office to answer questions of alleged graft levelled against him while he held sway between December 2010 and May 2015.

But he wrote to the commission through his lawyer, saying he needed to keep an appointment with his doctors at Andrew Sports, Medicine and Orthopaedic Centre in the United States for surgery on one of his knees and that he would be back in Nigeria at the end of September 2015 to honour the summon.

While in the United State, the Ondo State-born politician released pictures to back up his claims of receiving treatment abroad. He, however, from his sick bed, slammed a suit before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on the EFCC and other security agencies, praying t from arresting him or probing the amnesty programme.

Kuku argued through his counsel, Mr. Ademola Abimbola, complained that he had already been invited for interrogation by the EFCC through a letter dispatched to him and that unless the court intervenes, he may be arrested and detained by the antigraft body. Granting his application, the trial judge, Justice Valentine Ashi, barred the EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Department of State Services (DSS), Police, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) from arresting or detaining the principal actor in the management of the programme.

The judge also barred all the antigraft and security agencies from taking any action on the alleged fraud pending the determination of a suit instituted against them. Kuku is yet to return to the country five years after.

Bello: Brought to court on a wheelchair

The former national chairman of the PDP, who was arraigned alongside his son, Abba, over allegations of money laundering levelled against them and their company, BAM Projects and Properties Ltd, by the EFFCC after the APC took over government in 2015, was at a point during his trial (January 2016) wheeled from his hospital bed on a wheelchair to appear before the Federal High Court, Abuja. The Bellos were alleged to have received N300 million from the office of the NSA in the name of Bam Properties but they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Consequently, counsel to the former PDP national prayed the court to grant him bail, so he can attend to his health. Father and son were later granted bail by the court but not without stringent conditions. Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in his ruling on their bail application, granted them bail on a bond of N300 million and two sureties each.

Citing relevant constitutional provisions and section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJ) Act 2015, the judge noted that bail can only be denied in a situation where “the applicant if granted bail, will commit another offence, jump bail and/or interfere with ongoing investigation.”

The judge also directed the duo to deposit their travelling documents, and international passport with the court, while their sureties will submit an affidavit of means and their passport photographs to the court. Metuh: Collapsed in court The sick card continued in May 2018, when a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, collapsed in court during the resumption of his money laundering trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Metuh, who was in February this sentenced to seven years in prison, collapsed while he was making his way to the dock inside the courtroom around. He was accused of receiving a questionable $2 million and N400 million from the office of then-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, in 2014. Presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, stood down the case to allow medical officials attend to him.

The incident was after Metuh had made three separate appeals to the court to release his international passport and grant him permission to enable him travel abroad for medical treatment. Metuh made the court appearance on a stretcher after Justice Abang ordered that he show up in court or have his bail revoked.

He had earlier (March 2018) appeared on a wheelchair, with one of his counsels, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), presenting a letter from one Dr. Adrian T.H. Kasey, a neurosurgeon at Wellington Hospital in London, who said Metuh needs to be treated urgently.

Ofili-Ajumogobia: Slumped in court For a former judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, he slumped in court in December 2018, shortly just before the start of proceedings in the alleged graft charges filed against her by the EFCC at the Lagos High Court. Ofili-Ajumogobia, who was dismissed from the bench by the National Judicial Commission (NJC) in October 2018 for gross misconduct, was rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance, forcing the presiding judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, to adjourn the matter after a request by her lead counsel, Robert Clarke (SAN).

The former judge was then standing trial on 31-count charge bordering on corruption and two counts bordering on perversion of justice. The court, however, struck out the corruption suit in April 2019 based on what it described as judicial precedence that the EFCC does not have the power to investigate and prosecute serving judicial officers.

Melaye: Appeared in court on a stretcher, collapsed after arrest It was another sick card drama in May 2018, when the then senator representing Kogi West Senatorial Dis trict at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye appeared before a Magistrate Court in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on a stretcher to face criminal charges against him. His arraignment was a day after he also appeared before an Abuja Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 2 on a stretcher to answer charges brought against him by the Nigeria Police Force.

At the Abuja court, Melaye was charged for criminal conspiracy, causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody. This was after he briefly escaped from police officers while he was being transported from Abuja to his home state on April 24, 2018.

Even though the presiding magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello, granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of N90 million, he was re-arrested by the police, which said that he would be arraigned for separate charges of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms It was reenactment of the sick card drama on January 5, 2019, when Melaye was arrested by the police after holing up in his residence for eight days to avoid arrest for alleged homicide.

After Melaye surrendered, he was taken to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) office, Guzape, Abuja, for interrogation. He, however, slumped shortly before interrogation by SARS operatives and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Maina: Also appeared in court on a wheelchair

A former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, also appeared in a wheelchair for his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 7, last year. His trial had been stalled two days earlier due to his reported ill health.

A prosecutor had questioned the health report brought to the hospital to announce Maina’s ill health. The ex-PRTT boss was arraigned on October 25, 2019 but he pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N2 billion pension fraud brought against him by the EFCC. He was, however, granted bail on November 25, 2019 in the sum of N1 billion. Justice Okon Abang who gave the ruling also ordered that Maina must produce two sureties who must be serving senators. Maina had appeared in court on the said date, supporting himself with a walking stick. His bail condition was later varied after he complied with the main condition of producing a surety.

Experience in other lands

The question against the backdrop of the “sick card” drama by alleged corruption suspects is: What obtains in other lands, when serving or former government officials who mismanaged their nation’s wealth claim ill health during prosecution? The trial of former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak, comes to mind. Despite his state of health during the course of his trial, Mubarak was tried for corruption-related cases. He appeared in court most times on a hospital bed and was held in a cage with his medical staff around him. The former Egyptian was later convicted and served a jail term in a military hospital in Cairo. He was, however, acquitted in March 2017.

He died on February 25, 2020 at 91. Also in China, Xu Caihou, a retired general in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and a former vice chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission, was taken from a hospital sickbed by dozens of police officers and his medical team to answer corruption charges in 2014.

It was reported then that Xu, aged 70 had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and was undergoing extensive treatment at the 301 Military Hospital in Beijing. This prompted speculation that he would be spared of the charges but that never happened as Xu died on March 15, 2015 from bladder cancer and multiple organ failure at the 301 Military Hospital at the age of 71.

There was also the case of a 94-year-old Oskar Groening, who served at the Auschwitz death camp and was convicted on 300,000 counts of accessory to murder by a German court in 2015. Despite Groening’s health an age, the court handed hima four-year jail term.

His conviction was 70 years after the end of World War II. NDDC: PDP insists on no sacred cows While many of the view that Nigerians must speak up the sick card being played by some highly exposed persons accused of corruption, the main opposition party in its reaction to NDDC saga, described the APC as the headquarters of corruption. It added that the ruling party is the dockyard of thieves, treasury looters and oppressive cabal, who have stolen the nation dry. Responding to an earlier claim that it (PDP) turned the NDDC to an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), when it was in power, and therefore, is jittery over the ongoing probe of the commission, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary,

Kola Ologbondiyan, said the stench of corruption oozing out of the Buhari administration had further confirmed that APC’s attack betrayed the ruling party’s desperation to shield its corrupt leaders and office holders, who have been implicated in the probe.

His words: “Under this administration, no government agency is safe from the pillaging fingers of the APC. The APC and its administration is a huge labyrinth of corruption where APC leaders, cabinet ministers, heads of agencies and departments, presidential aides, anticorruption agencies and even APC federal lawmakers are all entangled in sharp practices. “The disgraceful and scandalous appeal of ‘Hon Minister, off your microphone’ situation at the NASS sums it all.

our party challenges the APC to find its voice and speak out on the litany of evidence in the public space, showing how its leaders have been stealing billions of naira from the NDDC fund while people of the region wallow in abject poverty and despondency. “It is imperative to state that APC must address the new peel of its labyrinth of corruption at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), where their leaders and cronies have been fingered in alleged involvement of looting of about N4.448 billion through underhand contracts.

“Nigerians are already in the know of how APC leaders reportedly siphoned N40 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), part of which was allegedly used to finance APC’s 2019 campaigns in a racket in which certain top APC leaders were alleged to have received N3 billion each.

“This is in addition to exposed looting of the N33 billion National Emergency Agency (NEMA) fund, as well as findings by the House of Representatives that the funds were never used for provision of emergency food for victims of insurgency in the North-East among other items as claimed.

“The APC has also remained silent over the allegations that part of the looted funds discovered in the EFCC probe, was given to a very top official of the APC administration. Nigerians have also not forgotten the alleged malfeasance in the APC -led Ministry of Finance and that of Humanitarian Affairs, where billions of naira meant for palliatives and other essentials to mitigate the hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic was allegedly stolen.

“The public is also aware of the leaked Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) memo detailing how APC leaders stole a whooping N9.6 trillion ($25billion dollars) through underhand contracts; the siphoning of N18 billion out of the N48 billion meant for the rebuilding of six North-East states ravaged by insurgency as well as the looting of N25 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), among others.

“We know that APC leaders are now having sleepless nights. However, pointing accusing fingers at others, destroying evidence, resorting to antics at the National Assembly as well as threats, intimidation and attempts to silence vital witnesses will not help the party as the headquarters of corruption.”

No doubt, the PDP cannot completely exonerate itself from what it has accused APC of given the shocking revelations after its defeat during the 2015 presidential election, but it behooves on President Buhari, whose campaign promises revolved around three issues – fight against corruption, insecurity and job creation – to walk his talk by ensuring that officials of his administration also accused of corruption are not treated with kid gloves.

