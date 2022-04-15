The significance of Easter celebration

Christians in Nigeria, like their counterparts across the globe, will on Sunday April 17, observe the Easter celebration. This is an annual landmark religious observance in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago. Religious activities will be held at the different places of Christian worship. Social activities such as eating, drinking, exchange of visits and gifts by the loved ones as well as picnicking are also among the line-up of events to observe the Easter celebration. New Telegraph extends greetings to all Christians as they commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Easter celebration is, indeed, a marathon which began with Ash Wednesday thus signalling the start of the 40- day Lenten Season. During the period, Christians were expected to subject themselves to prayers, fasting and abstinence from pleasure while supporting persons considered being less privileged.

The Lenten Season extended to Palm Sunday commemorating the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into the holy city of Jerusalem in Israel. With Palm Sunday ushering in the Holy Week, which eventually climaxed into the Easter Celebration, Christians, who subjected themselves to the rigours demanded by each phase of the build-up to the Easter celebration, will, of course, be enriched in their worship of God and world-view. One enduring teaching of the Easter celebration is the love of one’s neighbour. And who is actually the referred neighbour? The neighbour is simply any human being, regardless of his/ her socio-economic status. A neighbour is equally a person who may or may not share political, religious, or ethnic affiliation with a perceived benefactor.

The story of the Good Samaritan, as aptly delivered by Jesus Christ, clearly illustrates and re-enforces the human understanding of the concept of who is a neighbour. We recall that Samaria and Israel were in an irredeemable, frosty relationship at the time of the Good Samaritan They could not be said to be peacefully disposed to each other. It was in this circumstance that the Good Samaritan revealed himself.

A Jew (Israelite) who was on a journey turned out to be a victim of a terrorist attack. He was profoundly wounded with death beckoning at him. Two earlier Samaritans had stumbled on the attacked Jew in succession. On identifying him as a Jew, the two Samaritans developed cold feet while acting at different times. Prompted by the strained relationship between Israel and Samaria, the two Samaritans cited reasons as to why rescue could not be extended to the Jew.

The Good Samaritan showed up at the scene when the earlier two Samaritans had pitiably displayed a poor grasp of the concept of who is a neighbour and how not to be a Christian. On seeing the wounded and traumatised Jew, empathy overwhelmed the Good Samaritan, despite the fact that he was in a hurry. The Good Samaritan tried to attend the wounded Jew taking the latter to a health facility where he was treated while his condition stabilised.

The Good Samaritan paid the medical bills while depositing an amount of money to take care of any additional bills. He also promised to visit the health facility on his return journey to ascertain the rate of recovery of the wounded Jew. New Telegraph regrets that the empathy, good neighbourliness, selflessness and decisiveness of the Good Samaritan are not common among many Nigerians. This is illustrated by the absurdities sprouting up in different parts of the country.

They include recurring disruption of academic activities in the country’s educational institutions, non- payment of entitlements to workers, non-rehabilitation of the four public refineries whose wobbling state is said to be aiding the emergence of a monopolistic business environment in the oil refining sector, unreliable public water and power supply, large scale insecurity, poor state of roads and the malfunctioning of some seaports, high cost of food items, payment of juicy salaries and allowances to political officeholders, profound monetisation of the political process as well as the misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds. Nigeria cannot and is unlikely to make sustainable progress, if the referred abnormalities are not reduced to the lowest level.

The Easter celebration, which comes up on Sunday, April 17, offers all Nigerians, particularly Christians, a golden opportunity to turn a new leaf. And it is only by being Christ-like that the muchcanvassed transformation could be actualised. Genuine worship of God must be supported by demonstrable attitudinal change and positive contributions to the uplift of one’s environment, which could be family, kindred, village, town, local government area, senatorial district, state, country, sub-region, continent or the world at large. As New Telegraph wishes Christians a happy Easter celebration, it will not hesitate to urge them to be exceedingly committed to always work for the advancement of humanity. Commitment is key in pursuit and actualisation of any human endeavour. Mary Magdalene clearly epitomised and still epitomises what commitment could do in the execution of a task.

It was commitment that gave her a rare place in the global Christian history. She damned the consequences to pay an early visit to the tomb of Christ despite the fact that the environment was an unfriendly one. Mary Magdalene was surprised to find the tomb empty. It was in Magdalene’s worried state of mind that Christ appeared to the woman making her the first person to see the resurrected Christ ahead of the Apostles including their helmsman, Peter. Rebuilding Nigeria could successfully be done during this festive season Happy Easter celebration to all Christians.

