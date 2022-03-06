The sin of hypocrisy in the church (1)

For the congregation of hypocrites shall be desolate, and fire shall consume the tabernacles of bribery Job 15:34.

When he speaks kindly do not believe him, for there are seven abominations in his hearts; though his hatred is covered by deceit. His wickedness will be revealed before the assembly Proverb 26:25-26. As the ministry of Jesus tailed off, he took time off a while, turned from the sinning world and saintly disciples to the sinning leaders in the Church. These leaders are called Pharisees and Scribes.

The invectives of Christ were on their hypocrisy. An eight-pronged woe filled with a most scathing denunciation from the lips of Christ descended on the hypocrisy of these leaders of God’s people. On one bare His heart of love. Mathew 23: 25-39. These hypocrites, leaders in the Church, were not prepared for a devout sincere worship of God.

They were for show – to be seen by men, to be held in esteem for high office, to retain position and honour. Jesus, in His days, did not spare them. And in the same manner in which He pronounced woes on the Pharisaical hypocrites then, He still rebukes today.

The woes Christ poured on hypocrisy summarizes His abhorrence of it wherever it is found. And practiced, He stripped their hypocrisy bare. On the other hand, He demonstrated His own mercy by lying with the same vehemence, heartiness and authority that Christ pronounced eight benedictions on the truly righteous at the beginning of His ministry, in the sermon on the mount, He also at the close, brought woes on perverse and unbelieving Pharisees and hypocrites in the Church.

To be sure, we also have hypocrites in the Church today. Halley in his Bible Handbook, referring to the hypocrites of Christ’s days, says: “Those fellows did not all die in that generation.

Through all the centuries, the Church has been cursed with leaders exactly described in the twenty – third chapter of Matthew….. teaching to others what they themselves do not have. And the tendency is not confined to leaders.

The contagion affects laymen too. The word of God quickened by the Spirit of God must stamp out hypocrisy from both leaders and laity of the Church.” DESCRIPTION OF HYPOCRISY (Matthew 6:1-8; Luke 11:41; 12:33; Isaiah 3:16)

In a general sense, hypocrisy is an act or practice of feigning to be what you are not especially the false assumption of an appearance of virtue or religion. It is, therefore, succinctly described as acting a lie.

It often involves self-deception. It is an evil machine that sustains a life of deception in order to stand in well in Assembly of God’s people. A hypocrite in the Church is a fellow who isn’t himself on Sunday.

The story is told of a man who was caught robbing a home. Later it was proved that he had stolen from many people. “But I never did steal on Sunday!” the man boasted. To be sure, a hypocrite is not a Christian. If he was ever born again, he must have backslidden and lost his relationship with the lord. Christ does not recognize hypocrites as Christians.

This is why He repudiated them with the strongest language. Hypocrites are only tolerated in the Church because of the difficulty of finding them out. For want of infallible judgment, the tares have to grow with the wheat until the harvest. But what is the identity of the hypocrites in the Church?

The hypocrite is a living lie. He acts lies. Hypocrites frown or wear a long face in the Church, but he laughs characteristically hysterical at work or at home. All those who adorn themselves like Jezebel everywhere except the Church are hypocrites.

Those who pray ‘for show’ in the Church or Christian meetings while they live thoroughly impoverished closet lives at home are hypocrites.

All those who teach what they barely practice are hypocrites. All those who dress their character in the Church, at school and pose so as to win the admiration of others, generally their leaders or superiors, are hypocrites.

All those who like the “chief seats in the synagogues” and delight in religious rote languages – “God bless you”, “by the grace of God” etc. – while the inwardly they are ravening wolves, are hypocrites.

