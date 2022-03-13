Faith

The sin of hypocrisy in the church (2)

Posted on Author Pastor Akomolafe Oluseugu Comment(0)

Hypocrites in the Church are very scrupulous about points of politeness. They genuflect, prostrate or kneel to express special deference to leaders in the Church but they conveniently backstab the same leaders. Hypocrites in the Church will be very careful not to offend an acquaintance with a harsh phrase, and yet they will ruin him if they can outwit him in a business transaction.

 

Hypocrites in the Church are persons of strict Puritanism, who forbid even innocent forms of recreation for children in the Church and yet are self-indulgent, ill-tempered, uncharitable and covetous. Such people swallow many a huge camel, while zealously straining the gnat out of their children’s cup of childlike recreation. The hypocrite insists on rigid standard of orthodoxy but neglects living faith and bats his eyelid at the preservation of lives.

They punctually perform Church Ordinances but totally disregard the will of God and Obligations of obedience. Hypocrites appear to pray and indeed pray. But they did not desire to have the things of for which they prayed. They never make efforts to live as they prayed. The hypocrite reads the Bible but he never strives to  regulate his life according to Gods Holy Words. The hypocrite is inconsistent. He is an unbeliever, he does not believe in God’s omniscience, that He needs the hearts of all men.

 

There is something theatrical (Drama like) about this life of the hypocrite. He is more than a pretender. His actions, looks and conducts are just a garment for show, a mask.

 

The hypocrite cares only for the appearance of piety; he had no desire to be really holy. He does this to earn an office in the Church. It can be safely said that a hypocrite is more damaging to the cause of Christ than the backslider or vilest sinner. Why?

 

It is because they are tares growing with the wheat and in the process destroying some wheat. None can detect them. John Milton in Paradise Lost said: “For neither men nor Angels can discern hypocrisy.

 

The only evil that walks invisible, except to God alone.” How often is this true!. If one is a good actor, a good hypocrite, he can fool anyone – anyone but God himself who sees right through the Façade of pretense and spurious labels for what they are. Of the hypocrite in the church, the Bible says he is self-righteous (Isaiah 65:5); he is vile (Isaiah 32:6); he glories in appearance only (2) Croatians 5:12); he is covetous (Ezekiel 33:31); he loves preeminence (Mathew 23:6-7) and he is unsparingly dogmatic (Mark 7:3-5).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

God is set to bless the helpless

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

In times of need solution will always come from God if we call upon Him for help because He is at all times the present help to the needy and always set to bless, favour, and protect the helpless. Human beings will ever disappoint but God will not forsake the people that trust in Him. […]
Faith

Our mega crusade has placed Mgbidi on world map –Pastor Chidi

Posted on Author interview with TAI ANYANWU

    Ahead of the 2021 Mgbidi International Crusade, powered by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic and Revival Ministries and slated for the first week of January, the church’s Public Relations Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi, says it’s a chance for all to start the new year with God and secure their victories over all challenges of […]
Faith

Archbishop Kaigama gives kudos to Tiv, Jukun women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has described Tiv and Jukun women as veritable instruments for peace building in a turbulent society.   The Archbishop gave the commendation at a conference for Tiv and Jukun women, which was put together by a nongovernmental organisation, Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica