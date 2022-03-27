Opinion

The Soludo Solution: Bold visions, great expectations

Posted on Author Chido Nwakanma Comment(0)

Do you know that the average Keke rider in Onitsha, Anambra State contributes N90, 000 to taxes annually? Or that the pepper seller in the market similarly contributes N50, 000 per annum from the N200 she pays daily? Or that the taxes they pay ends up in private pockets rather than in government coffers, whether local or state?

 

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo outlined on 17 March 2022 his bold vision for Anambra State, incorporating an “agenda for an itinerant tribe in search of a liveable and prosperous homeland”.

 

Taxation will form a significant part of the vision to transform and develop the state as will technology. Soludo aims to “transit beyond petroleum into the digital world of the 4th Industrial Revolution and envision Anambra as an industrial, technology, and leisure/ entertainment hub of West Africa”.

 

The Governor dropped a significant and symbolic hint. He intends to live in Anambra State after governing it! Allusion?

Taxation Tripod

The Governor spoke on taxation in three areas. First is the promise to ensure that citizens derive value for their taxes. Soludo disclosed that he paid above N10million tax in 2021. He promised a value-for-your-taxes dispensation.

 

There will be a litmus test for expenditure based on two questions: “a) if this is my hardearned money from work and profit, can I spend it this way? b) Is this the best way to spend the taxes and levies collected from the poor traders and Okada riders?

 

If I cannot answer Yes to both questions, I will hesitate to do so”. Second, Governor Soludo expects every Anambra Citizen to pay their taxes.

 

He wants them to count on his pledge of accountability, transparency, impactful and careful management. Third, he envisions an Anambra Diaspora Tax whereby Anambrarians living outside the state contribute to taxation. However, seeing as citizens pay taxes where they live, how would the Anambra Diaspora Tax work?

 

What would be the parameters? Would be it flat or graduated? Would it not amount to double or triple taxation for such citizens?

 

Bold ideas and visions

 

The inaugural speech resounded with ideas and bold visions befitting a professor of economics and first-class brain. It was an example of the Big, Hairy and Audacious Goal syndrome articulated by Jim Collins and Jerry Porras in their book, Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies.

 

“A big hairy audacious goal (BHAG) is a clear and compelling long-term goal guided by a company’s values and purpose”. Characteristics of BHAG include paradigm shift, working outside comfort zones and an ambitious yet accessible to explain goal.

 

Hear Soludo: “To effectively implement our ambitious agenda, we need 25- 30% of state gross domestic product (GDP) annual investment levels, which is about $2.58 – $3.09 billion. Public sector investment is less than $100 million per annum at current levels.

 

The gap seems daunting, but we are undaunted

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

The ‘why’ woes of Nigeria and leadership in 2023

Posted on Author Ladi Thompson

It is interesting that the gladiators have begun to size themselves up in the political arena as the 2023 general elections are approaching but things have to be different at the apex position this time if our nation were to survive its present troubles.   There are a few hard truths we need to face […]
Opinion

FG’s early breach of agreements with ASUU

Posted on Author Oludayo Tade

Within two weeks of the conditional suspension of the ninemonth strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government has stuck to her notoriety of flouting agreements willingly reached with the intellectual union. As intellectuals, the union was wise when it said the strike would be ‘conditionally suspended’ and would […]
Opinion

Reforming police for sustainable productivity

Posted on Author Carl Umegboro

Nigeria’s democracy has scored a notable point vis-à-vis the mantra, “power belongs to the people”.   Following intensive protests by youths, human rights activists and other concerned persons over excesses of the Nigeria Police particularly the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced proscription of SARS across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica