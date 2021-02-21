Faith

The spirit of worship

Posted on Author With Pastor Tosin Comment(0)

Worshipping is an important element in the church, our worship is through Jesus Christ to the Father in the strength of the spirit….Philippians 3 vs 3.rejoice in the Lord :Jesus should be our heart of love and praise in our worship.

 

True and acceptable worship can only be done in the heart and mind of a regenerated believers. God can’t accept the worship of unsaved or regenerated person.

 

John 4 vs 21 -24; having No confidence in the flesh Christ should be the allsatisfying object of our love , hope, and worship.. therefore, the flesh should not be allowed to mar the sacred moments of spiritual worship psalm 27 vs 4. Acts of apostle 2 vs 42″They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship; to the breaking of bread and to prayers.

 

Every one was filled with awe at the many wonders and signs performed by the apostles. All the believers were together and had everything in common

They sold property and possession to give to anyone who had need. Every day they continued to meet together in the temple courts

 

They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts, praising God and enjoying the favour of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved

 

…it was man’s simplest and earliest effort to give outward expression of his faith in God the desire to worship and his need of sacrifice for sin…we have seen desire of devout men and women for spiritual worship from the United heart…spirit of worship require true heart, true mind and one love to access the throne of God in praises.

 

1 Corinthians 1 vs 30, when children of Israel settle down in the promised land , Canaan, they built temple to replace the mobile tabernacle of the wilderness 1 Chronicle 22 vs 8.

 

The three temple stood successively on mount moriah 11 chronicles 3 vs 1 in Jerusalem The first temple was built by king Solomon 2 Samuel 7 vs 13 and the second Temple was was built by Zerubbabel Ezra 2vs 68 .

The third Temple was built by Herod Matthew 24 vs 1 .

 

The Temple had four courts for priests. Jewish males , women and gentiles there was Holy of holies where the priest performed his yearly sacrifices its typified God dwelling with His people, it was a portable sanctuary that served as a place of worship unto God

 

…these men have the indwelling spirit of God made them erected Temple of worship to God every christian must reach highest level of understanding of holy spirit to develop in the institution of worship God in the spirit.. not all worship acceptable unto the lord..

 

l pray God will commission us to spirit of worship to see all impossibility to be possible.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Christian body recommends capital punishment for rapists

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

  T o curb the increasing rate of rape, gender based violence and other forms of human abuse across the country, Christian Media Foundation (CMF), a faith based media organisation, has canvassed capital punishment for offenders.     The Executive Director of the organisation,Gracious Akintayo, stressed that the body condemns the dastardly act, adding that […]
Faith

NCPC applauds Pope’s peace efforts in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has expressed gratitude to His Holiness, Pope Francis for his earnest prayers against killings in Southern Kaduna and for the peace of Nigeria. Rev. Pam, in a statement at the end of strategic stakeholders meeting with states’ chairmen and secretaries of […]
Faith

Kaigama: We need forgiveness in violence, conflict areas

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The ArchBishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called on Nigerians residing in conflict and violence ridden parts of the country, to forgive those who have brought them pain and tears. Delivering his Homily at the Holy Cross Parish in Apo on Sunday in Abuja, he said forgiveness was paramount to enable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica