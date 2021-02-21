The spirit of worship

Worshipping is an important element in the church, our worship is through Jesus Christ to the Father in the strength of the spirit….Philippians 3 vs 3.rejoice in the Lord :Jesus should be our heart of love and praise in our worship.

True and acceptable worship can only be done in the heart and mind of a regenerated believers. God can’t accept the worship of unsaved or regenerated person.

John 4 vs 21 -24; having No confidence in the flesh Christ should be the allsatisfying object of our love , hope, and worship.. therefore, the flesh should not be allowed to mar the sacred moments of spiritual worship psalm 27 vs 4. Acts of apostle 2 vs 42″They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship; to the breaking of bread and to prayers.

Every one was filled with awe at the many wonders and signs performed by the apostles. All the believers were together and had everything in common

They sold property and possession to give to anyone who had need. Every day they continued to meet together in the temple courts

They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts, praising God and enjoying the favour of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved

…it was man’s simplest and earliest effort to give outward expression of his faith in God the desire to worship and his need of sacrifice for sin…we have seen desire of devout men and women for spiritual worship from the United heart…spirit of worship require true heart, true mind and one love to access the throne of God in praises.

1 Corinthians 1 vs 30, when children of Israel settle down in the promised land , Canaan, they built temple to replace the mobile tabernacle of the wilderness 1 Chronicle 22 vs 8.

The three temple stood successively on mount moriah 11 chronicles 3 vs 1 in Jerusalem The first temple was built by king Solomon 2 Samuel 7 vs 13 and the second Temple was was built by Zerubbabel Ezra 2vs 68 .

The third Temple was built by Herod Matthew 24 vs 1 .

The Temple had four courts for priests. Jewish males , women and gentiles there was Holy of holies where the priest performed his yearly sacrifices its typified God dwelling with His people, it was a portable sanctuary that served as a place of worship unto God

…these men have the indwelling spirit of God made them erected Temple of worship to God every christian must reach highest level of understanding of holy spirit to develop in the institution of worship God in the spirit.. not all worship acceptable unto the lord..

l pray God will commission us to spirit of worship to see all impossibility to be possible.

Like this: Like Loading...