The state of gross fatness aka Obesity aka Tumidity

The scene It’s another day for Mrs SK to make good money as usual, her clients have been calling on phone as early as 5am to make the usual supply of goods. Nothing prepared her for this unusual day; one to agonizingly remember. Though on the plump side just like her mum; on the one hand she has been making conscious efforts to lose weight but on the other hand she overindulges herself when it comes to gulping junk meal. There she was in the back seat of a tricycle that early morning waiting for potential passengers to board. As they approach, each peep, assess her size and one after the other they move on to the next machine.

At the last count about 5 persons did this and when it dawned on the driver he advised her to ‘’charter’’ him which she happily conceded to. Off they go, but a few yards from the take off point the back tyres got deflated and the both of them had to disembark. Some seemingly jobless youths in the vicinity went hysterical with sarcastic laughter pointing to her size scornfully as being the cause of the flat tyres…

what a day she wished never came! What it is Obesity is a condition in which a person has an unhealthy amount and/or distribution of body fat. To measure obesity, a scale known as the Body Mass Index (BMI) is used. BMI is calculated by dividing a person’s weight (in kilograms) by their height (in meters) squared (commonly expressed as kg/m2). BMI provides a more accurate measure of obesity than weight alone, and for most people it is a fairly good (although indirect) indicator of body fatness.

The standard weight categories based

on BMI for adults age 20 years or older are;

BMI in kg/m2 Weight Category

Below 18.5 Underweight

18.5 to 24.9 Normal

25.0 to 29.9 Overweight

30.0 to 39.9 Obese

40.0 or higher Severely obese

Causes

Obesity is generally caused by eating

too much and moving too little.

Poor diet

Obesity doesn’t happen overnight. It

develops gradually over time, as a result

of poor diet and lifestyle choices, such as:

• eating large amounts of processed or

fast food – that’s high in fat and sugar

• drinking too much alcohol – alcohol

contains a lot of calories, and people

who drink heavily are often overweight

• eating out a lot – you may be tempted

to also have a starter or dessert in a

restaurant, and the food can be higher

in fat and sugar

• eating larger portions than you need

– you may be encouraged to eat too

much if your friends or relatives are

also eating large portions

• drinking too many sugary drinks –

including soft drinks and fruit juice

• comfort eating – if you have low selfesteem or feel depressed, you may eat to make yourself feel better Genetics Obesity has a strong genetic component. Children of obese parents are much more likely to become obese than children of lean parents. That doesn’t mean that obesity is completely predetermined. What you eat can have a major effect on which genes are expressed and which are not. Lack of physical activity This is another important factor related to obesity. Many people have jobs that involve sitting at a desk for most of the day. They also rely on their cars, rather than walking Certain medications, including some corticosteroids, medications for epilepsy and diabetes, and some medications used to treat mental illness – including antidepressants and medicines for schizophrenia can contribute to weight gain. Weight gain can sometimes be a side effect of stopping smoking Medical reasons In some cases, underlying medical conditions may contribute to weight gain.

These include:

• an underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism) – where your thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones

• Cushing’s syndrome – a rare disorder that causes the over-production of steroid hormones

Consequences of Obesity Health Consequences

People who have obesity, compared to those with a normal or healthy weight, are at increased risk for many serious diseases and health conditions, including the following:

• High blood pressure (Hypertension)

• High LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, or high levels of triglycerides (Dyslipidemia)

• Type 2 diabetes

• Coronary heart disease

• Stroke

• Gallbladder disease

• Osteoarthritis (a breakdown of cartilage and bone within a joint)

• Sleep apnea and breathing problems

• Some cancers (endometrial, breast, colon, kidney, gallbladder, and liver)

• Low quality of life • Mental illness such as clinical depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders

• Body pain and difficulty with physical functioning

Economic Consequences

Direct medical costs may include preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services related to obesity.

Indirect costs include productivity.

Productivity measures include ‘absenteeism’ (costs due to employees being absent from work for obesityrelated health reasons) and ‘presenteeism’ (decreased productivity of employees while at work) as well as premature mortality and disability.

Social Consequences

According to ‘’Psychology Today’’ weight discrimination is hurled at people from all directions:

• More than half of doctors described their overweight patients as ugly, awkward and non-compliant with treatment.

• Nearly one-quarter of nurses admitted to feeling repulsed by their obese patients.

• Nearly 30 percent of teachers said that becoming obese was “the worst thing that can happen to someone.”

• Defendants in lawsuits who are overweight are more likely to get slapped with a guilty verdict.

• More than 70 percent of obese people reported being ridiculed about their weight by a family member.

• 52% of obese individuals believe they’ve been discriminated against when seeking employment or a promotion.

• Children as young as 4 are reluctant to make friends with an overweight child.

Advice

Talk to your doctor, visit a nutritionist and resist the seemingly irrestibles!

