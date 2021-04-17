The story of Adegoke, Akintola: From secondary school teammates to festival gold medalists

The friendship started from their days at the Federal Government College, Ikirun, Osun State, and they have both been able to translate it to a great success together as athletes winning three gold medals each at the 20th National Sports Festival. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, Enoch Adegoke and Alaba Akintola said they have been motivational factors for each other.

Family isn’t all about sharing the same genes, that’s being related, family is when you love someone to death, and you would do anything for them, you trust them, take care of them, and in return they do the same. It’s the type of bound you hold together. That’s the case of Enoch Adegoke and Alaba Akintola, as they have decided to take their friendship a step higher by becoming a family bond by sport.

They both came, saw and conquered at the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State, where they both won three gold medals apiece. Adegoke raced to the finishing line in 10.28secs to win the gold in the men’s 100m with Akintola tailing him to the second position in just 0.01secs as he finished the race in 10.29secs.

The coast was clear for Akintola to win his first gold medal in the men’s 200 as he was in a world of his own, winning the gold in 20.51secs, a new Personal Best for the youngster. The duo quickly helped the host state, Edo State to another gold medal in the men’s 4x100m before wrapping it up with a Festival Record in the mixed 4x100m as Blessing Ogundiran anchored the squad to a new benchmark of 42.44secs, with Adegoke and Akintola winning their third gold medals of the competition.

When our correspondent caught up with the two friends, they revealed that their friendship started since when they were in secondary school, Federal Government College, Ikirun, Osun State. According to them, it all started as track and field relay team and latter blossomed into a strong friendship before becoming a family. Speaking further, they said they didn’t even know that their parents had been friends even when they started their own friendship and were happy that they are now together.

“I am happy with what I achieved here in Benin as I returned from Abuja in 2018 without a medal, so winning three gold medals and a silver, I am very grateful to God,” Akintola said. “I have been friends with Enoch since when we were in the secondary school and that has helped us to form a great bond as team mates. “We have been a kind of motivating factor for each other and I will really love to appreciate him for helping me to return to the track. “Even though we are friends, immediately we step on the track, it is back to business and at the end of the race, we will both pick up our friendship.

“After our secondary school days, I left athletics for a while, he was the one insisting that I should return to the sport. “He will call me and be like, we have been doing this thing together all these years, come and let’s return together. You can do it man. So I decided to meet my coach in school, FUTA (Federal University of Technology, AKure), and that was how we started working things out.

“I will say this is the result of all the training and hardwork all these years, I am happy for what I was able to achieve in Benin.” Adegoke continued from where his friend stopped as he dedicated his medals to God Almighty while also revealing how he got Akintola back to the track. According to him, he had to pressurize his friend to return to the sport that they had been doing together after he decided to stay off athletics after graduating from the secondary school. Adegoke added: “I am happy for what we both achieved at this festival, even though we wanted the state to top the overall medal table, we did our part to take the state to the second position.

“It was a good outing for all of us especially Alaba (Akintola) and myself. Winning three gold medals is not a small feat and I am happy that we achieved that together.” On what has helped them to achieve such a great feat, they echoed that they have been training together, while also listening to the coaches’ instructions, something that really worked in their advantage. According to them, while preparing, they already knew that they were going to come out victorious with Akintola expressing his disappointment that he didn’t get a 20.4secs when he had the opportunity in the final.

“Yes I achieved a PB in the fi-nal, but I would have made a lower time if I had completed the race the way I started. “I left everyone at the curve so I relaxed, it would have been 20.4secs for me, but I am still happy with the gold medals. “While in secondary school, I always handled the third leg of our relay and he always took the last leg, so there has always been a cordial relationships between us during the baton exchange. “During preparations for the festival, we both knew we were going for something great, although we didn’t know what, but we just believed we were going for something.

“We are looking forward to being called up to the national camp and I am sure we have what it takes to help the country to a podium finish at the Olympics. “We have been doing it together at the national team level and I am sure if invited to camp, we will continue from where we stopped here and achieve something for Nigeria.

“We went to Cameroon together for the Cameroon Grand Prix, he started and I did the second lane. I will say the relationship has helped us in competing. “In our friendship, the only time we have a break is when we are at the starting point, that’s business and we will pick up the friendship after the race,” the FUTA undergraduate said.

They both however agreed that they have been able to make their friendships very strong as they have not witnessed any crisis between them. Adegoke said running around him had really helped to improve him as an athlete, and they never had a situation where it would escalate to crisis. They both agreed that their friendship brings about the synergy in the team. “ALaba has this kind of natural push as an athlete and that is something we need even in both the state team and the national team.

“Anyone running alongside him will definitely want to do more and that’s the case between us because we both want to be champions. “We never at a time have issues that will lead to quarrel. We don’t always disagree on a thing and when we do that, we always try to have an understanding on what we need to do. “Basically our parents know each other. At the start we didn’t know, but along the line, we got to know that they were even very close. “We have always pushed ourselves as much as we can and now that we have helped to achieve success with Team Edo, we try to move ahead,” says Adegoke. Apart from Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo and Usheoritse Itsekiri who already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, eyes will be on Adegoke and Akintola in the next few days to secure the ticket to the games coming up in a few months.

