The story of Ayrubber: Ex-OAP now TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Manager

One of such is the life of Adedoyin

One of such is the life of Adedoyin

Ayomide Samuel, popularly known as Ayrubber, TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager. He rose from humble beginnings to the where life has catapulted him.

Ayrubber was a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in Lagos State. He was deliberate about learning the art of becoming an on-air personality during his internship at Traffic Radio. He highlighted his determination to learn at the time as one of the risks he had to take in his life.

“I have given in to a lot of risks, but a notable one was back then on Lagos Traffic Radio when I was an Intern. My shift with the other Interns was meant to end by 5 pm and the next one was by 6pm to 9 pm,” he recollected recently”, he said back then in an interview.

“My other colleagues have gone home, but because I wanted to learn more, I had to stay back with the presenter on duty to see how he did his thing. I did this so many times and it helped me. That was one of my biggest risks among sleepless nights in school”.

Ayrubber went on to become one of the best in the trade. The world stood still for him while he graced the microphone and camera, as he had experiences on both radio and television.

“My major discipline is journalism, especially radio and TV. I have actually worked with KADUTO. This is an international TV station that reports African entertainment and lifestyle news. I have also worked with NIGEZIE TV for a few voices over works, so also was Lagos Africa radio 96.1 FM.

“I must confess, news reporting has always been a fun experience, especially when you see yourself as someone people come to for information, trends and what is actually happening in the industry. It’s just really an amazing opportunity to be in the journalism place because I have actually learnt a lot, met a lot of people and connected to a whole lot of people in high and low places”, said Adedoyin Samuel.

Ayrubber later became a voice coach and voice-over artiste. He was the voice behind some lovely jingles, which he ran for some corporate bodies, as well as media outfits.

“I tend to pay attention, watch a lot of movies to be able to do public speaking on TV or radio perfectly, and I put in all the work. I must confess, it was a tough one because when I was grooming myself back then, I remembered when I walked along the streets”, he also stated during an interview.

Without second guessing, the ability of the TikTok Nigeria’s manager as a talent manager, in which he helped people discover and nurture what they did not even know they have, must have played a crucial role in his current appointment. Ayrubber is a content freak, something he did for many years in the media.

“As a Talent Manager, my drive has always been to make sure I helped someone from point 0 to 100. I have always tried to see the talents and make them blow. I just want to make an impact and it’s not necessarily about the money.

“That is when the content creation comes in when you see a talent you connect them to become a better person and also give support for the development of such talent,” he stated.

Ayrubber’s recent trip to Ghana, where he met the TikTok team in the West African country, spotlights his status change. He was treated with royalty and a gorgeous reception was organised in his honour.

Adedoyin Samuel was presented with a customised TikTok cake, ‘lots of cedis’ and a saxophonist to serenade him. He was short of words and all he could mutter was “Thank you Ghana for the warm welcome.”

