The story of Julia

The first helper that came my way in Cameroon was Ibunkunoluwa Farayola, a Nigerian lady based in Cameroon and working for MTN at the airport. She was the one that helped the Nigerian journalists with new SIM cards and also registration while also helping out with movement from Douala to Garoua. She confessed to our correspondent that she is now a Cameroonian as they didn’t deny her anything since she arrived the country. For Julia, she was there to help with the accreditation at the Roumde Adjie Stadium, Garoua, Cameroon, as she was the only volunteer available at the time who could speak English. She later same day took me out to where I will get good food, surely, I will see more of her before the ending of our stay in Garoua. At least, she is my sister from Nigeria…

