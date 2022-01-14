The story of Julia

The first helper that came my way in Cameroon was Ibunkunoluwa Farayola, a Nigerian lady based in Cameroon and working for MTN at the airport. She was the one that helped the Nigerian journalists with new SIM cards and also registration while also helping out with movement from Douala to Garoua. She confessed to our correspondent that she is now a Cameroonian as they didn’t deny her anything since she arrived the country. For Julia, she was there to help with the accreditation at the Roumde Adjie Stadium, Garoua, Cameroon, as she was the only volunteer available at the time who could speak English. She later same day took me out to where I will get good food, surely, I will see more of her before the ending of our stay in Garoua. At least, she is my sister from Nigeria…
Related Articles
Nketiah hat-trick sends Arsenal into League Cup semis
Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick as a much-changed Arsenal marched into the League Cup semifinals by beating Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday. The 22-year-old striker is out of contract at the end of the season and gave potential suitors in the January transfer window a reminder of his predatory prowess in front of goal. Nicolas […]
LMC effects minor fixture adjustment for MatchDay 4
Three of the MatchDay 4 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been shifted by 24hours. The League Management Company (LMC) announced the fixture adjustment that would enable the affected clubs travel time following their midweek engagements. In a short statement by LMC Head of Special Projects, Harry Iwuala, noted that […]
FG can use sports to arrest youth restiveness, says Ikpeba
Former African Player of the Year Victor Ikpeba believes Nigeria could have used sports as a tool to take youths away from crime. Ikpeba noted that sport is a huge sector that could accommodate millions of youth who are jobless if properly harnessed. The former Monaco of France forward tasked the federal government to give […]
