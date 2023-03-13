Arts & Entertainments

The Story of My Journey To Comedy -Insidelife411

Skitmaker and popular Comedian, Papa Ifeanyi, has shared the story of his journey so far and how he became popular.

Uche Stanley Orji, who is also known as Insidelife411, is also master of ceremony and was born in the early 1990s in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria.

He acquired his first school leaving certificate and senior secondary school certificate in Aba, Abia State, where he delved into skit making afterwards.

Papa Ifeanyi, as he is also known, began his comedic career in madlips apps, where he rose to stardom, with his talented skit productions.

Madlips is an application where you can add sound to videos or voice over, explained Chidbere, who is famously known for using the Simpsons family animation to bring reality into his comedy

The story line of his comedy focuses on how Nigerian men cheat in relationships. Before moving to Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, he had thousands of followers on his Madlips account.

Papa Ifeanyi is one of the most popular Instagram Igbo productions, as his comedy always come in Igbo language with a little of English.

Insidelife is also a standup comedian and a skit maker. He performs on different occasions and parties.He has featured many artists and comedians in his comedy videos, in the likes of Skibo Comedy, Kola Boy, and many more.

 

