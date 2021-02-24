Metro & Crime

The Sun editor, Babafemi, appointed NDLEA’s Director of Media

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appointed editor, Saturday Sun, Mr. Femi Babafemi, as its Director of Media and Advocacy.

 

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, will enable Babafemi to leverage on his almost two and half decades’ experience in journalism, media and strategic communications to lead the NDLEA publicity and advocacy campaigns as envisioned by its Chairman/ Chief Executive, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd).

 

The Board and management of The Sun Publishing Limited has since approved a leave of absence for Babafemi to enable him to take up the national assignment. Bab a f e m i holds a Master’s degree in Public and International Affairs from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor of Arts in English Language from  the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He holds certificates in Communication Strategies, Royal Institute of Public Administration, RIPA, London, 2008; Managing People For Strategic Advantage, Lagos Business School, Pan-African University, Lagos, 2009; and Effective Public Relations Planning,

The Management School, London, 2011. Babafemi, who joined The Sun in 2003, left as Deputy News Editor in 2008 when he joined  the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as its Head of Media and Publicity.

 

He returned to The Sun in April 2012 as an Assistant Editor and promoted Deputy Editor in June 2013. In January 2017, he was appointed the substantive Editor of Saturday Sun.

 

With over 24 years post-graduation experience in Journalism, Media and Public Relations, Communication Strategies and Reputation Management, Babafemi started his career in the pen profession in the defunct National Concord.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One Million Boys’ new leader held in Oyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Police yesterday said they had arrested the second in command to the late Abiola Ebola, leader of the notorious ‘One Million Boys’ terrorising residents of Oyo State.   The Director-General (DG) of the Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, popularly known as ‘Operation Burst,’ Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), said the suspect, identified […]
Metro & Crime

Traders weep as fire guts Lagos market

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

  Traders wept yesterday when fire broke out at Ketu Plank Market in Lagos. The inferno destroyed property and goods believed to worth millions of Naira.   Although the cause of the disaster, which occurred at Demurin Street at Ketu could not be ascertained at press time, it was learnt that no life was lost. […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: 176 killed, 990 injured in 852 auto crashes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

About 176 people died while 990 others were injured in various auto accidents in 2020 across Ogun State.   The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in Abeokuta yesterday.   Akinbiyi explained that during the year in review the state recorded 852 road […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica