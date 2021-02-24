The Sun editor, Babafemi, appointed NDLEA’s Director of Media

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appointed editor, Saturday Sun, Mr. Femi Babafemi, as its Director of Media and Advocacy.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, will enable Babafemi to leverage on his almost two and half decades’ experience in journalism, media and strategic communications to lead the NDLEA publicity and advocacy campaigns as envisioned by its Chairman/ Chief Executive, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd).

The Board and management of The Sun Publishing Limited has since approved a leave of absence for Babafemi to enable him to take up the national assignment. Bab a f e m i holds a Master’s degree in Public and International Affairs from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor of Arts in English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He holds certificates in Communication Strategies, Royal Institute of Public Administration, RIPA, London, 2008; Managing People For Strategic Advantage, Lagos Business School, Pan-African University, Lagos, 2009; and Effective Public Relations Planning,

The Management School, London, 2011. Babafemi, who joined The Sun in 2003, left as Deputy News Editor in 2008 when he joined the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as its Head of Media and Publicity.

He returned to The Sun in April 2012 as an Assistant Editor and promoted Deputy Editor in June 2013. In January 2017, he was appointed the substantive Editor of Saturday Sun.

With over 24 years post-graduation experience in Journalism, Media and Public Relations, Communication Strategies and Reputation Management, Babafemi started his career in the pen profession in the defunct National Concord.

