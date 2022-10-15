The sweat about excessive sweating

The scene

Mr OA has always sweated excessively from his palms and arm pits as far back as his memory could go. He’s suffered series of embarrassments on account of this. The most recent was at a wedding event in a high brow area of the city. The church was richly furnished and generously air conditioned with exotic fans for same measure. Luxury, exquisiteness and comfort chose the interior of the ethereal edifice as a dwelling place. One song followed the other and the festivity climaxed but he crossed a red line having been ‘’lost’’ in the ongoing activity. This worsened the perspiration in the usual sweaty areas. He became the cynosure of all eyes as he was drenched in sweat; as wet as being immersed in water! It was psychologically overwhelming as he excused himself from the ceremony, drove straight home, and his day ended…

What it is

Excessive sweating aka Hyperhidrosis is a condition characterized by abnormally increased sweating, in excess of that required for regulation of body temperature. Sweating is a normal response to heat: you get hot, you sweat, it cools your body down. If you have a fever of some kind, chances are you’ll break out in a sweat as your body temperature is higher than normal.

The genesis

Normally, the sweat glands produce perspiration that’s carried to the skin’s surface when the air temperature rises, you develop a fever, you’re exercising, or you’re feeling anxious, nervous, or under stress. When those factors are no longer an issue, the nerves that signal sweating are put on hold. For about 1% to 2% of the population who have hyperhidrosis, however, the sweat glands don’t shut off. They sweat even when the circumstances don’t call for it: when they’re in air conditioning, or while they’re sitting and watching television.

Types

• Primary hyperhidrosis (also called focal hyperhidrosis) causes excessive sweating in the hands, underarms, face, and feet without any apparent reason.

• Secondary hyperhidrosis (also called generalized hyperhidrosis) causes excessive sweating all over the body or in a larger area of the body and can be caused by excessive heat as well as a medical condition or medication.

Myths

Only overweight people suffer from excessive sweating Fact; Though commoner in obese people, it affects people of all body sizes 2. Putting baby powder under the armpits will stop the sweat Fact; It would absorb some sweat and deodorize, but not stop the sweat 3 Sweat smells Fact; Sweat itself does not smell. It is the rapid multiplication of bacteria in the presence of sweat and their breaking down of sweat into acids that eventually causes the unp4.l eUasnadnte srmaremlls. have the most sweat cgolamndess . fFraocmt; tLhees sa trhmanp i1t sp. eSrcweenat to fc aswnneoatt ehsecnacpee, iat sc ereaastileys far opmoo tlhinisg ceoffneficnt eodn es pmacaey, fseweel amteorrse. often – or every day for excessive wo5m. Mene nFa hcat;v We momoreen shwaevaet mglaonred ss wtheaant gmlaennd asr et hmano rme aecnt,i vbeu.t the sweat glands of

Causes

-H y pHeyrtpheyrrtohiydriosmidism is a condition in lwochaictehd t hiner teh aer en etocok )m haonrmy tohnyerso icdir (cau glaltainndg through the body. – The symptoms vary widely and are more pronounced in the later stages of the condition. – Hyperthyroidism speeds up the body’s chemical processes, hence the possibility of excessive sweating – Reliable testing is available for the diagnosis and treatment of hyperthyroidism.

Cancer

The types of cancer that can sometimes cause sweating include Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cancer of the lymph nodes), carcinoid tumours ( a type of slow-growing cancer that can arise in several places throughout the body). leukaemia (blood cancer) mesothelioma (cancer of the lung linings), bone cancer and liver cancer. – It is not fully understand why some cancers cause sweating, but it might be connected to the body trying to fight the cancer. – People with advanced cancer of any type sometimes experience excessive sweating.

Certain medications

Among the medications that can make this to happen are some psychiatric drugs, some medications for high blood pressure, medicines with which to treat a dry mouth, some antibiotics and some supplements. – If you are experiencing this, it is essential to speak to your doctor about it. Never stop taking prescribed medication without consulting a health professional.

Abnormal blood glucose control

Glucose control disorders; diabetes and hypoglycaemia (abnormally low glucose levels) – Excessive sweating is often a symptom of low glucose levels

Menopause

Many menopausal women report suffering from so-called hot flushes – Some women report hot flushes and sweating during menopause and the runup to menopause.

Psychiatric problems

Extreme

stress and anxiety disorders can- c a u Asen exxiecteys saivned s wstreeastisn cga.n cause the tboo dswy eteamtinpge.r Tathuer ee mtob rairsrea, swsmhiecnht cbarno ulegahdt ambooruet abnyx ieextcye, swsihviec hsw caenat ilneagd c aton flueardth etor swe- a tSinogme psychiatric drugs can also lead to e-x c Wesistihvder sawweaal tfirnogm. drug addiction can be accompanied by prolonged sweating.

Things you can do to help with excessive sweating Dos

• wear loose-fitting clothes to minimize signs of sweating

• wear socks that absorb moisture and change your socks at least twice a day if possible

• wear leather shoes and try to wear different shoes day to day Don’ts

• wear tight clothes or man-made fabrics – for example, nylon

• wear enclosed boots or sports shoes that may cause your feet to sweat more

• do things that might make your sweating worse – for example, drinking alcohol or eating spicy food

How to control excessive sweating

• If you want to keep sweat under control but it’s not bad enough to have gyaoruli ch,e aandyitnhgi nfgo rw tihthe dexoccetsosr ,s tordyi uamvo (idsuinchg aaslc ofahsot lf oaondd) caanffde ihnieg hsh-foaut lmd iblke. oSffm-olikminitgs,, tao coh. eNmiciocatiln (ea cceatuyslcehs ooluinre b) othdaiets s ttoim reulleaatsees snwerevaotu gsl asynsdtes.m C taoff seeinnde ‘tgroig’ gmeerss stahgee cse tno ttrhael isnwge oaft gthlaen bdlos,o wd hvieles saelclso, hwohl liecahd csa tror iwesi dheena-t to t•h e surfBaecyeo onfd t hues isnkgi nd.eodorants and an- tiperspirants (not recommended for long term use), please visit a doctor as soon as possible.

Take Home

Excessive sweating can be properly investigated and managed only if you visit the hospital early.

