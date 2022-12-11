Faith

The Traps of Wrong Mentality

Posted on Author With Pastor Tosin Comment(0)

The words of God says in Romans 12:2-3 (KJV): ” And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

ForIsay, throughthegrace givenuntome, toeverymanthat isamongyou, nottothinkofhimselfmorehighlythanheoughtto think; buttothinksoberly, accordingasGodhathdealttoevery manthemeasureoffaith.”

The day you gave your heart to Christ Jesus, the faith for salvation and righteousness of God was given to you coupled with the faith for signs and wonders, that faith no matter how little you think it is, it will always move your mountains for you and others to the glory of God, but how come there are many mountains in your life that remain unmovable?

At salvation, the very nature of God came into your heart/your being and you come alive unto God again. You then become a highly useful person for God. There is no limit to what God can do through you. But there comes a stumbling block of human fallen mentality, the fall of Adam from divine wisdom and power has it effects on all humanity.

The natural human mentality of failure, hatred, fear, jealousy, sickness, poverty, death, guiltiness, envy, etc has settled and replace divine/Godly mentality of love, immortality, health, faith, riches, freedom, etc. What are we driving at?

It is this: God needs you to break loose from the Mentality that hinder you from receiving all that He has for you. God wants you to change your thinking patterns for that is the true meaning of repentance. He wants you to change your habitual sinful natural thinking that has been enshrined in your blood gene from Adam. To God, your thinking makes you or breaks you.

What do you truly think about money and riches? That is why you are where you are financially and in godliness. What do you think about your career? That is why you are where you are today career-wise, what do you think about your spiritual life? That’s why you are whom you are spiritually today, what do you think about life and other people? That is why you are whom you are today.

 

That consistent nature of your thinking that has become automatic and as been transferred into your heart as your believes and value system is what has trapped you into automatically submitting to fate/providence.

For example, a man who has been told that male children don’t make it in their family will naturally succumb to that mentality unless that foundational error is destroyed through the word of God: “Hebrews 4:12 (KJV) For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”

“Proverbs 23:7 (KJV) For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.” When the Bible talks about your heart, it refers to your spiritual being, it means your subconscious/your invisible self.

 

When your thought about something whether positive or negative thoughts remain persistent it’s transferred from your mind into your heart from there it becomes your mentality and automatically over ride other thoughts on the same matter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Expect no magic from Nigeria’s next, says Emuchay

Posted on Author with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM

Elder (Dr.) Napo Emuchay is the President of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) and Senior Apostle in the Holy Order of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS) speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on how for the first time, the president of CAN emerged from OAIC and some national issues   […]
Faith

Synagogue: T.B Joshua’s women battle wife over leadership

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Few days after a befitting burial was given to the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, clear indications have emerged that some female disciples of the demised Prophet have posed major obstacles to Mrs. Evelyn Joshua’s (widow) chances of succeeding her late husband as the next General Overseer […]
Faith

Lenten Season time for penitence

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

On Wednesday, March 2 began the journey of this year’s Lent, a period of spiritual renewal and self-denial leading to the celebration of Easter on Friday April 15 to Monday 18.   The observance of Lent, 40 days fast (excluding Sundays) by some Christians is interpreted as a step away from ecumenism while a segment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica