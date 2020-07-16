The travails of Nigerian political godfathers (ii)

The Colonial governor accepted the recalcitrant- ministers’ repudiation letter and ignored the letters of resignation when Azikiwe presented them. Consequently, this occasioned parliamentary impasse in the region as the Azikiwe group made governance impossible. Due to this political stalemate, the Eastern Region Assembly was dissolved thereby calling for a new election. Expectedly, Azikiwe contested the election and was returned as a member of the Eastern Region Assembly and as the Leader of the NCNC he was called to form the government in 1954 as Premier.

Meanwhile, after forming the government, Dr. Azikiwe was enmeshed in a scandal that emanated from the soured relationship between him and his new godson, Chief Mbonu Ojike who was his Finance Minister and Chairman of the newly created Eastern Region Finance Corporation. Some party stalwarts envious of the good relationship existing between Azikiwe and Ojike had generated rumours of Ojike designing to overthrow Azikiwe and with time the allegation acquired substance and crystallized in there being raised an allegation of corruption against Ojike.

Azikiwe set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the alleged corruption. After the inquiry, the report leaked indicting Ojike and pursuant to this leaked report, even without a valid Government Whitepaper Ojike was stampeded to resign as a minister.

Many NCNC stalwarts were not happy with the treatment meted to Ojike and they openly condemned it. One of the NCNC stalwarts who attacked the treatment of Ojike, Mr. Effiong Okon Eyo threatened to resign his government position if Ojike affair was not revisited.

Instead of listening to Mr. Eyo, Azikiwe sacked Mr. Eyo. Mr. Eyo and several other NCNC stalwarts who felt bitter over the Ojike affair openly condemned the entire actions that led to Ojike resignation and Eyo’s sack and so they rebelled alleging that Azikiwe had utilized his position as the Premier contrary to his official position to allow government funds to be invested in his private bank, the African Continental Bank in the tune of £2 million.

The NCNC and Eastern Region Government under Azikiwe tried to kill the case against Azikiwe but the British Government thought otherwise and in consequence set up Foster Sutton Commission of Inquiry to probe the allegation. At the end of the inquiry, Azikiwe was indicted but he refused to resign his office contrary to the treatment meted to Ojike. Instead, the government was dissolved and a new election was called. Azikiwe contested and won the election and was returned as the Premier of Eastern Region again.

But from then on, Azikiwe’s leadership and national credential suffered a setback as NCNC became factionalized and lost nationalist fervour. From then on, Azikiwe lost political fervour and national drive and was reduced to a political scavenger and anything-goes politician.

Chief Awolowo’s travails with his godson, Chief Akintola started when Chief Awolowo ascended to the Federal House of Representatives to assume the Leader of Opposition. He nominated and installed Chief Akintola to succeed him as the Premier of Western Region.

Chief Awolowo had the idea of playing the parliamentary democracy politics to the hilt whereby he and his party (AG) provided opposition politics showcasing “shadow” government while waiting to electorally overthrow the incumbent government upon its failure.

It was a lofty goal. But this political goal was not acceptable to Chief Akintola and many other prominent politicians and businessmen of Action Group who preferred collaboration and cooperation with the NPC-led national government under Balewa in order to benefit from Federal Government patronage system available through government positions for jobless politicians and federal contract jobs for Action Group businessmen who only scrounge the small jobs available in the region.

For this reason, Chief Awolowo disagreed with Chief Akintola and their relationship soured leading to the division in the party and culminated in the loyalists of Chief Awolowo in the Western Region Assembly passing a vote of no confidence in Premier Akintola whereupon the Governor, Sir Adesoji Aderemi, sacked Akintola as premier and appointed Alhaji Adegbenro in his stead. Upon this political action, the Western Region crises started. Chief Akintola aligned with Sir Balewa and his party, the NPC, and the Federal Government and leveraging on this Federal power deployed the instruments of coercion against Chief Awolowo who was subjected to federal probe and was indicted for corrupt practices.

Attempt to impeach Premier Akintola led to a state of emergency over the Western Region and Chief Awolowo and his loyalists were subjected to restrictions on their freedoms. Finally, the Federal Government of Sir Balewa uncovered a case of treasonable felony and Awolowo and many of his loyalists were accused of being the conspirators.

They were tried and several of them were jailed. Meanwhile, Akintola through the political cover of Balewa’s Federal Government has been installed as the Premier of Western Region through sharply contested elections which were rigged in his favour. This Awolowo/Akintola godfather problem culminated in the political instability of 1962-1965 which led to the January 15, 1966 coup that snowballed to the Revenge Coup of July 29, 1966, the pogroms against the Igbo in the North and the consequent Biafra War of 1967-1970. The modern godfatherism berthed with 1999 return of party politics when the soldiers who had ruled Nigeria for greater periods of time dictated who succeeded them.

Those who took over government were products of the military government and the subculture it engendered. That culture was the culture of the ‘bigman’ who organized the resources (manpower and material, especially money) to prosecute electoral campaigns of the protégé.

The relation was purely business transaction and it is anchored on the principle of quid pro quo, that is; finance a protégé elections and get him into office while he recompense the good deed by benefiting the financier/godfather by way of political and economic patronage in the form of allowing the godfather to nominate people into positions and he enjoys award of contracts and other favours especially dictation and direction of events in the enclave. The godfather is also granted the right to participate in choosing who contests elective positions.

A godfather is he who must be obeyed or else there will be consequences. Where there is a disagreement between the godfather and the godson then the travails of the godfather starts and the trouble sometimes leads to the triumph of the godfather or the damnation of both. Sometimes, the godson survives and charts his own cause and trajectory and in some cases he may even become a godfather in his own right and the circle revolves.

Very many cases of godfatherism are common knowledge as in the Oyo’s Adedibu/Ladoja case, Anambra’s Uba/Ngige/Peter Obi/Obiano cases, Edo’s Anenih/Osunbor, Lagos’ Tinubu/Ambode imbroglio, Abia’s Orji Kalu/Theodore Orji case, Enugu’s Nnamani/Chime, Kwankwanso/Ganduje case, and now Oshiomhole/ Obaseki. All these cases of godfatherism had similar origin, trajectory and disastrous consequences for the godfathers and their godsons. What make godfatherism bad business are the dissonance and consequent crises the fallouts of the soured relationships induced in the polity and the government.

In many cases, the quarrels degenerate to engender political and constitutional crises in the state and even the country. Most importantly, godfatherism constricts the political space by engendering autocracy, mediocrity, nepotism and sundry crimes in the political culture of country.

This state of affairs endangers democracy, rule of law and freedoms. Consequently, democracy is thereby imperilled and could degenerate, stultified, atrophied and asphyxiated with destabilization of government and in extreme cases the state is imperilled.

Godfatherism has some merits but the demerits overwhelm the good it holds out.

