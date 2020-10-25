The trending tiny bags worth N118,000

Tiny bags are the new trend taking over in the fashion world.

At the just concluded Paris Fashion week, many wore the tiny mini bags by French designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus, on their fingers.

These tiny bags that can only fit mints are fast becoming a fashion hit as Nigeria’s On Air Personality (OAP) and fashion influencer, Toke Makinwa posted a photo of herself wearing snake print bodysuit rocking the tiny bag.

Also, Nigeria’s female music star, Tiwa Savage keyed into this micro bag trend as well.

Jacquemus has taken over the fashion industry this season with these trendy, tiny Le Chiquito bags. Now, he’s taken the comically teeny bag trend to a whole new level with the release of the microscopic mini Le Petit Chiquito from his Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

It may be shocking to note that this microscopic mini bag that cannot hold your keys cost as much as $258 (about N117, 906).

