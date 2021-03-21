Faith

The true wealth

The book of Colossians speaking in 1:26-27 says: “This message was kept secret for centuries and generations past, but now it has been revealed to God’s people. For God wanted them to know that the riches and glory of Christ are for you Gentiles, too. And this is the secret: Christ lives in you.

 

This gives you assurance of sharing his glory.” Wow, a secret was kept for ages but now it’s revealed unto us in this age? “Christ lives in you”? “Christ in us”? What a secret glory!! Which wealth can be higher than that?

 

The True Wealth is Christ that lives in us. When you have Jesus in you, you have a measure of wealth bigger and higher than all the wealth of the whole world put together. Some people are not able to comprehend what I’ve just said, but that is the truth. If you don’t have Jesus, friend, you have nothing, you’re worth zero if you’re not born again yet.

 

See what The Bible says: Matthew 16:26 “And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul? Is anything worth more than your soul?”.

 

Friend, Jesus Christ came to save our souls from going into eternal sorrow and torments, He came to take us into His eternal kingdom that is full of unspeakable joy, peace, righteousness, everlasting riches and glory.

 

Which wealth can be greater? Don’t measure wealth by anything you see around you, measure wealth by what is deposited inside of you.

 

Wealth is from the inside of a man. Your Wealth is the amount of God’s goodness that lies inside of you. Wealth is defined as abundance possession of valuable physical, mental, human, spiritual and material assets which can be converted into all forms of human advancement, for human spiritual and mental well-being.

 

Wealth is not measured only in the amount of money a person has, (money is just one of the fruits of wealth). Wealth is measure by the amount of God’s eternal goodness/ God’s ability that lies within you.

 

It is a measure of how much you are worth in your life and your eternity. When Christ takes hold of you and lives in you, your worth becomes boundless.

 

Colossians 2:2-4 “…I want them to have complete confidence that they understand God’s mysterious plan, which is Christ himself. In him lie hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge”.

Friend, can you see that greatness? The mystery of God is that, ALL the treasurers of wisdom and knowledge are Hidden in Christ Jesus and this same Jesus live in us. WOW!!! Your level of wealth is determined by what is living inside of you. What do you have on your inside?

 

As a human, you are a spirit being living inside a body, you are invisible in the earthly realm, that’s why you have a physical body. Christ lives in us through the Holy Spirit in our own spirit and body.

 

“How do I get Jesus Christ to live inside of me?”, you may ask. Jesus Christ comes into your being any day you believe in Him and receive Him as your Lord and Savior.

 

He saved us from sin and eternal condemnation by taking the punishments we deserve upon Himself on the ‘Cross’ when he died for us, shed his blood, and through this, all our sins are forgiven and we now have peace with God and we now have eternal life in His everlasting kingdom full of eternal riches, glory, peace, joy and righteousness. When you believe this truth and confess this truth with your mouth, you are saved and born again.

 

Hence, Christ Jesus comes immediately into you and lives in you forever by His Spirit. That is how to possess ‘The True Wealth’. Now, brethren the greatest goodness of God in Heaven and on the Earth is ‘Jesus Christ’.

 

It is an eternal divine secret, and those of us who know this cannot but tell the world truth. The True Wealth is This: Jesus Christ Lives in Us who believe and receive Him into our hearts.

