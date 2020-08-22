The truth about suspension of 13 traditional rulers in Anambra State



It is laughable for anybody to say that Governor Obiano suspended the 13 monarchs in Anambra for visiting President Buhari.



I laugh at the folly of those that will believe the cock and bull story that Governor Obiano Obiano suspended the 13 monarchs for visiting President Buhari to commend him for his administration’s developmental strides in Southeast.



I will also say that those that visited President Buhari Chief of Staff are not traditional rulers as at the time they met with him.



That crisis was ignited by Peter Uyanwa , traditional ruler of Ukwulu who in a bid to do the bidding of a PDP governorship aspirant from the Central zone, used his position as Chairman of Anambra central traditional rulers Council to mobilise 28 traditional rulers from the zone and he lured them into issuing a statement denouncing zoning in the forthcoming 2021 governorship election.



The guber aspirant bankrolled the statement and Igwe Uyanwa was desperate to justify the expenses.



When they made their publication in national dailies and it started raising dust in Anambra State, the leadership of Anambra State traditional rulers Council issued a communique reaffirming their support for zoning in a commendable bid to calm frayed nerves.



The action of the leadership of Anambra State traditional rulers Council paralysed the PDP guber aspirant and he ran to Prince Arthur Eze for assistance.

They resorted to giving the false impression that the Governor is coercing traditional rulers to support zoning.





When all the schemes of Uyanwa were brought to the attention of government, he was suspended. He and his acolytes made attempts to politicise his suspension but Obiano’s administration refused to be intimidated with such blackmail.



They now came up with what I will call an after -thought option and that is agitation for the conduct of local government election, leveling unfounded allegations of embezzlement of local government funds against the Governor, Giving 5percent of local government allocation to traditional rulers and finally, going to report Governor Obiano to Abuja.



Though nothing is wrong in their decision to travel to Abuja but as traditional rulers, they are duty bound to inform the government about their movement for security reasons. By this time, the camp of this group of traditional rulers has depleted from 28 to 13.



They travelled to Abuja without notifying government as protocol demands about their movement. Their action angered the leadership of Anambra State traditional rulers Council and they made recommendation to the Governor for their suspension and the Governor implemented the recommendation.



On getting to Abuja, their plan of meeting President Buhari face to face flopped and they started looking for a face saving measure to take and show that they have the ears of the Presidency. This time around, they arrived at the conclusion that reporting Governor Obiano to the Presidency will be counter productive.



They now did a 360 degree U turn from their original plan and claimed that their mission in Abuja was to congratulate President Buhari for his administration developmental strides in Southeast.



They listed some Federal projects being executed in Anambra without knowing that the State government under Governor Obiano’s watch is giving the Federal government the needed cooperation and support for the execution of those projects.



As at the time, the suspended traditional rulers met Buhari Chief of Staff, they are no longer traditional rulers but they claimed to him that they are traditional rulers.



The reason why they changed their plan overnight was to pitch the Presidency against Governor Obiano by making it look like the Governor is witch-hunting them for visiting President Buhari to commend him.



If Southeast traditional rulers want to pay President Buhari visit to commend him for his good works in Southeast namely, the ongoing Enugu international Airport project, the Enugu Onitsha expressway project, the 2nd Niger bridge, the completed Ziks mausoleum and many others, they will be led by our highly revered Obi of Onitsha, His royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Achebe(Agbogidi) for the visit because he doubles as an arrow head of the Southeast traditional rulers Council and Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council.



President Buhari cannot come down to the level of being portrayed as a President that needs impostors for commendation.



Such commendation can be likened to the type of deceitful commendations former President Goodluck Jonathan received in the build up to the 2015 general election and he finally lost the election in a painful manner.



The fact is that the 13 traditional rulers were suspended for their misconduct and flouting of the known protocol of informing government before travelling out of their communities as traditional rulers for security purposes.



Their suspension has nothing to do with any commendation of President Buhari for good works in the Southeast. Even at that, nobody in Southeast has commended President Buhari for doing well in the region like Governor Obiano and his own commendation is from the depth of his heart.



When you hear them saying that they were suspended for visiting President Buhari Chief of Staff to commend the President for his good works in Southeast, tell them that they are lying and that they brought their current predicament upon themselves.



By Evang. Chinedu Obigwe

Obigwe, a truth advocate is the Akaekpuchionwa and Chinyelugo 1 of Ogbaru) and also National coordinator , APGA Media Warriors Forum*

