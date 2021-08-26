The twists, implications of resident doctors strike

Within a space of four months, resident doctors have downed tools in public hospitals agitating for their rights, basically over improved welfare. REGINA OTOKPA looks at the recent twist in events that may further leave patients at the mercy of ‘cutthroat’ private health facilities, or self-medication which could further compound their problems

My father living in the village was sick and taken to the general hospital at night but the doctor was not there and the nurses didn’t know what to do. Before noon the next day, he died. How much can we trade for life,?” Mrs Olabanjo Aderonke asked as she gazed at the ceiling, allowing her tears flow freely.

Aderonke is one of many Nigerians who have suffered one of the dire consequences of losing a loved one to the industrial disharmony in the health sector, as resident doctors in the country keep off work to agitate issues majorly bothering on welfare and working conditions in public hospitals. Also affected are those without the wherewithal to access quality healthcare at private hospitals, known for their outrageous fees more especially, in the face of a depleting economy where the masses struggle to make ends meet.

“I wasn’t so lucky to be among the few selected to see the few doctors available twice in a row. I went to a private hospital but I was unable to get treatment, their fare is too high. I stopped by a pharmacy on my way back home for some drugs. I feel better but I have other fears,” Helen Asuzu lamented. Directly and indirectly, hapless Nigerians are suffering and will continue to suffer the toil of the strike presently in its fourth week; the country is unsure when normalcy will return, as several twists continue to surface without a clear undertone to what is ahead.

First of such twists in recent times, is the refusal by the leadership of NARD to sign the new agreement encapsulated in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), brokered by the Federal Government and the seniors in the profession; the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) with support from the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria.

NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi had noted there was a provision in the clause in need of further consultations and deliberations with members to determine if the MoU would be signed and members directed to resume work. Although the chief conciliator. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige insists all parties including NARD were satisfied with all agreements; the refusal to sign the MoU casts doubt on suspension of the strike. With the uncertainty still hanging in the air, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), gave a confusing verdict on Monday, when Justice John Targema ruled that “Having looked especially at the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grants of the application, the affidavit in support of the same and arguments of counsel for the applicant.

“I also weighed the submissions and arguments of concern on the law as it stands on this application, it is hereby ordered that the claimant/ applicant and the defendant/ respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion of notice.”

The verdict without stating clearly the affidavit and arguments in question, could possibly be rejecting an application to order the striking doctors to resume work, and government’s ‘No Work No Pay’ policy evoked days into the strike, given it was the second time the judge would be refusing to give such an order following a similar position held by the said Judge on Thursday when approached by a civil society organisation, Rights for All International. The labour minister was already commending the verdict translated to mean “immediate resumption of work,” however, Uyilawa insisted the strike continues as the only information at NARD’s disposal was the case was adjourned to September 15, 2021.

“We are not aware that the matter came up. We are just hearing it from the social media and news platforms after the sitting and that is why we did not appear before the court. We find today’s sitting strange; we have not received any order. We will not be resuming work.”

Sadly, these sorts of confusion only help to further make the citizenry lose confidence in the nation’s health system already riddled with a lot of challenges ranging from dearth in basic and modern equipment, brain drain, backlogs in salaries and allowances. The National Coordinator, Africa Budget Network (AHBN) Dr. Aminu Magashi who noted that the court ruling needs to be subjected to interpretation by lawyers to understand what the judge was referring to by “maintaining the status quo” said he was positive the verdict was calling on government and the aggrieved doctors to sort out their differences through dialogue.

“The industrial court ruling to my understanding is requesting both parties to go back to the table and maintain status quo; we need layers to explain what it means but in all, I advise that dialogue must continue and I appeal to both parties to sit down and resolve the issues amicably so that resident doctors can go back to work and the masses will start feeling the effects of the positive health care delivery services in Nigeria.” Concerns have been raised that the over 22 days absence of resident doctors from federal medical centres and tertiary hospitals across the country, was exerting too much burden on the consultants, who are fewer in number.

As a result, the out-of-pocket spending by citizens in need of urgent and critical healthcare while still struggling to survive the harsh economic realities in the country, has been further heightened due to the high financial implication of accessing health in private facilities.

“Majority of the civil servants are on the National Health Insurance Scheme( NHIS) through the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO) responsible for payment to the hospitals for their services. It therefore means that if doctors are on strike the services will not be there or they will be definitely minimised meaning, you will have to resort to private hospitals and that means spending more money from the salaries and incomes people are getting from the employers despite the deductions already being made. “A lot of people in need of special care and surgical care will not be able to get it unless they resort to going abroad or to the private clinics so there is a lot of financial cost implication.” Proposing ways to avert future strikes, Dr. Magashi stressed the need for a sustainable health financing mechanism, consistent dialogues between government and the leadership of all associations in the health sector to address the existing communication gap causing preventable friction and acrimony amongst others. “As the biggest and most populous nation in Africa, we cannot afford to be having incessant strikes in the health sector.

We must establish a consultative forum where executives of all health associations will have regular and consistent dialogues with government officials to address the many misunderstandings, misrepresentations and the information gap. “We also need to find a solution to sustainable financing for health not only through the national budget, but the NHIS should be empowered with a lot of resources and trust funds to establish emergency medical insurance for health workers.

Because of the COVID-19 and other health outbreaks, health workers are exposed to a lot of risks and they are not covered under a good insurance scheme. “I will also propose that we could generate a trust fund that could cater for hazard allowance which also has been one of the issues that is leading to the many strikes embarked by health workers.

We need a lot of funding from philanthropists, NGOs and the private sector to support the government so health workers will be adequately catered for. “The citizens equally have a role to play; they need to support the government and doctors on the need to provide sustainable health financing that will address the gap permanently. We don’t need strikes in Nigeria and Africa looking at the pandemic of COVID-19, cholera and other problems we are currently grappling with.” Immediate Past President, National Association of Nigerian Pediatric Nurses, Comrade Lawal- Aiyedun Olubunmi who also noted that government was losing money heavily as a result of the ongoing strike, raised concerns on the health status of patients in critical care such as dialysis. “Government is also losing; people are not procuring drugs, or paying for commodities or surgeries.

They are losing their patients.” What will happen to patients on dialysis? If they don’t get the needed attention they will die of toxic effects. “Government owes us that responsibility of safety. We want the government to please make them comfortable. It is not easy that we are health care professionals because we are risking our lives. They need to make doctors and other healthcare professionals comfortable so they can put in their best.”

Recall that only recently, the Catholic ArchBishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, said the frequent strikes embarked upon by different professionals in the country doctors inclusive, was an indication that the government was not paying adequate attention to the needs of workers. “It appears not to disturb our authorities that we are losing many health experts, not because they want to leave the country, but because they don’t experience any job satisfaction and their effort to serve patriotically is not reciprocated.”

