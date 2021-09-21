The UNDP, Japan donates 3 ambulances to NCDC

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Government of Japan, yesterday handed over three ambulances to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) as part of its support to Federal Government led-efforts in curbing the spread of theCOVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The vehicles, which will be distributed to priority states with high infection rates, will be used to ensure the effective delivery of healthcare in the COVID-19 response as well as position health systems in Nigeria to be better prepared to respond to health crises in the future.

In attendance at the official handover event was the Japanese Ambassador, Mr Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu and UNDP Nigeria Resident Representative, Mr. Mohamed Yahya.

The handover of ambulances is part of the ‘Supporting an inclusive and multisectoral response to COVID-19’ project, a $3,394,286 (equivalent to N1.3 billion) contribution from the UNDP Nigeria and Government of Japan which has gone towards the procurement of medical supplies and

equipment to aid the healthcare response, assistance with socio-economic needs including cash for work and supporting small and medium term enterprises, support to impact assessments to establish post COVID-19 strategies in Nigeria as well as measures to support crisis management andbresponse in the country.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi stated,

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us, in our interdependent world, that no one is safe until

everyone is safe. Your matter is my matter. Therefore, Japan is giving top priority to expanding and deepening its support for the fight against COVID-19. It is the same in Nigeria.”and ” We will continue to cooperate with Japanese companies, other donor countries and our precious partners,

such as UNDP, towards strengthening Nigeria’s health care system.”

At the event, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu said,

“The success of our work at NCDC depends on the availability of functional systems to ensure health security at the national and sub-national levels. We are grateful to UNDP and the

Government of Japan for the generous donations of ambulances to support the work that we

do. This pandemic has challenged us greatly but has also provided clarity on what we need to do

to secure our future. History will not judge us kindly if we fail to build on the gains of the COVID19 response. We remain committed to strengthening partnerships that will enable us to build back better for national and global security”.

“COVID-19 has placed immense pressure on the health system in Nigeria, ultimately impacting

response efforts across the country. To ensure that no one is left behind, these vehicles, equipped to provide emergency medical care in accordance with international standards, will go to vulnerable hotspot COVID-19 areas to ensure that communities reach health facilities safely and receive quality medical assistance on time,” said Mohamed Yahya, UNDP Nigeria Resident Representative.

He commended the Government of Japan for its active role in helping the Government of Nigeria to support the response against COVID-19. “We are extremely grateful for this contribution from the Government of Japan to help the healthcare system, assist in getting people back to work and to help

crisis affected and vulnerable people affected by this pandemic” he added.

The Government of Japan is a longstanding partner of UNDP both globally and in Nigeria, with a strong interest in realising human security.

In addition to supporting COVID-19 response efforts, the Government of Japan is also providing support to UNDP’s early recovery work in the north-east of Nigeria providing livelihoods to communities affected by the insurgency.

Like this: Like Loading...