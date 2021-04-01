‘The unelected jokers’ and the ‘joke’

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has come a long way. He is not a joker and so not given to empty jokes. As a lawyer, he had paid his dues by traversing all branches of law and the practice. And for being a diligent lawyer he was rewarded by the profession with Senior Advocate of Nigeria, mimicry of Britain’s Queen’s Counsel. Reaching the pinnacle of his profession, Arakunrin Akeredolu, took up politics to rest from the humdrums and rigours of lawyering that consists in legal research, documentations and advocacy.

Arakunrin Akeredolu joined politics which ordinarily should be the preserve of lawyers but in Nigeria has largely become the default-occupation of the jobless, the rogues and above all, the gold-diggers. When we say politics should be the preserve of lawyers USA is cited as proto-society.

The founding of the United States of America was one of the greatest socio-economic and political revolutions in last millennium. Apart from the founding of the Roman Empire, nothing like it has tasked human ingenuity like the constitutional architecture that birthed the United States of America in human history. And who were these social, architects and engineers? None else than several young men in the median age of 30 years. The greatest of them were James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, John Adams, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, etc and most were lawyers.

These young men kicked up ideas, debated them through the formation of formal platforms funnelled into two main opposing factions of the Federalist and the ‘Anti-Federalist’. These debates by these two patriotic groups formed the kernels through which the ideas that shaped the draft constitution were distilled and eventually galvanized to ratify the 1787 US Constitution. Something nearer to the United States experience almost happened in Africa in the mid 1930s through 1940s after Britain had formed Nigeria in 1914.

Two young men, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo after sojourns in the United States and Britain for educational training returned to Nigeria. Azikiwe with his pan-Africanist view settled in Accra, then Gold Coast where he practiced journalism. He returned to Nigeria, settled in Lagos and quickly fitted into the local community and its politics of nationalism and he was accepted.

Awolowo after qualifying as a lawyer also settled in Lagos and joined the local politics of nationalism. With his newspapers, Azikiwe gave voice to the voiceless Africans and steered the direction of public opinion. With time, Azikiwe had a national following that established him as the foremost leader.

He published several works on the direction he thought Nigeria should take; the most notable was the Political Blueprint for Nigeria even though critics say it was incoherent philosophical treatise and disjointed political opinions. He advocated a federal system with eight regions that was embedded in unitarism. Awolowo wrote Path to Nigeria Greatness and anchored the constitutional framework in federalism with states created along tribal or linguistic lines.

But somehow these great men failed to unite their social skills, intellectual and mental powers to create a state and society that they could be able to mobilize the men and resources to build a coherent society. Seeing the lacuna, Britain cashed in, and seized the reins of politics and governance from them and from that point dictated the pace of development of Nigeria and the eventual outcome is what we have now as the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a nation of great promise but now mortgaged in British subterfuge as neo-colonial facility. Culture is the bedrock of human development and its civilization.

What is the culture of Nigeria? I will count it a great service to be educated on this question for its resolution determines the resolution of Nigeria existential questions. I do not think that the government of Nigeria (the States and the Central Government) has given a thought to that existential question; why are we the way we are? Most of the narratives oozing out from the covens of government reek of wrong-headed threats and bellicose shut-down against contrary opinions about Nigeria and its problems. It is against this national culture of intolerance of the other view that the Arakunrin Akeredolu’s dismissal of Sunday Adeyemo alias Igboho should be appraised.

Sunday Igboho is a recent phenomenon to the social ferment that Nigeria has become. But this existential problem of Nigeria did not just start from 1960. It started even before independence when the Britain chose to retrain Nigeria as a neo-colonial facility and unfortunate to Nigeria the Southern nationalist leaders did not see through the vile scheme and they got trapped. Britain designated a ruling caste with a regional dominance to sustain the political party.

That party, the Northern Peoples Party was mindful of its mandate and so by war of attrition sought to swallow the other political parties starting with Awolowo’s Action Group, and had virtually achieved the agenda when the country was thrown into crises that culminated in a coup d’état that grew out hand leading to secession and civil war. The issues that led to these crises and civil war have never been discussed and resolved to give Nigeria a new lease of life. They were papered over and kept under the carpet.

These issues have grown into gargantuan proportions and could hardly be understood now not to talk of resolving them and that is the reason agitators springing up every day in the South adding to the bedlam that Nigeria has become. Some agitators called for restructuring while others call for outright dismemberment of Nigeria while their Northern counterparts have taken up arms to force the country into an Islamic republic or something else. Yoruba land was not like this in 2019. It was in 2020 that we started hearing of some fringe groups arguing for separation from Nigeria. Why is this transformation taking place? I think it was Governor John Fayemi, the Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum that declared that the separatist movements are being fuelled by frustration.

What is this frustration? Simply, the frustration arises from lack of freedom for the political communities to organise themselves and govern themselves using innate local wisdom and creativity that are abundantly domiciled in the various groups in Nigeria. That is the problem in Nigeria.

For Arakunrin Akeredolu to dismiss the agitators as “unelected jokers” he could well be correct because these people were not elected by anybody but he must know that there are several modals of authorities that do not spring from formal elections. Arakunrin Akeredolu should be a student of history to know that there is a thin line that separates agitators (that’s “unelected jokers”) and the elected governors. Both co-exist in every society and interface. One can induce the other to act in a way contrary to the accepted ways of governance. Recall that Samuel Adam and his gang of Tea Party men that stormed the Boston Harbour to cause riots that ignited United States revolution never planned it with the Founding Fathers (George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, etc) who, being members of the provincial councils and states’ colonial assemblies quickly seized the opportunity to rebel against Britain in 1776.

So, it is the duty of the elected governors to properly channel the energies of these “unelected jokers” to productive usages by initiating constituent assemblies to pass resolutions for a change of present constitutional framework that breeds frustrations fuelling crimes and alienation so that Nigeria may not become a joke taken charge of by “the unelected jokers” who may carve it up into “jokers dens.” Let the joke stop now!

