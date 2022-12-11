Faith

The use of your gifts for the gospel!

Text-(
Romans 12:6 GNB) So we are to use our different gifts in accordance with the grace that God has given us. If our gift is to speak God’s message, we should do it according to the faith that we have. As God’s children, there’s something unique about each one of us; we’re all so uniquely graced and gifted by God. The Bible says,”…But every man hath his proper gift of God, one after this manner, and another after that” (1 Corinthians 7:7). Everything you are in Christ-all the gifts, talents, and abilities God has given you – are to be used for His glory. Whatever the Lord has taught you or is teaching you; whatever He has exposed you to and helped you to know, are all for the furtherance of the Gospel of Christ. Therefore, find the opportunity to use them to advance His righteous cause.

Never you hide what you know; don’t hide your abilities; don’t hide your talents.

Prayerfully consider what more you can do for the kingdom. How can you contribute? Your abilities and talents are required in the ministry. Be available; let others benefit from the LORD’S investment in your life. I believed the Spirit of God is bringing you this timely word today, because this is the time to swing into action: use your talents for the Kingdom.

The Lord is counting on you; He  Entrepreneursees you faithful and trust your ability you will put in ministry, always remember, His grace is sufficient: “And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who hath enabled me, for that he counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry” (1 Timothy 1:12). He believes in you hundred percent. Look out for the needs around you; take time to find out the necessary, details things to be done in the house of God, count it a privilege and be inspired to action immediately.

This is the key to your blessings. The Bible says, were the treasures of a man is, there will the heart also be,”(Luke 12:34)”. There’re so many SOULS to be won for the kingdom. Put all you’ve got into the furtherance of the Gospel. Be willing to spend and be spent for the Gospel.

The gifts and talents that you have are “… For the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ” (Ephesians 4:12). “And to one he gave five talents, to another two, and to another one, to each according to his own ability; and immediately he went on a journey”.

The master knows the strength of everyone, you will discovered that when he came, the one with five and two talents got the same commendation, “WELL DONE” and the one with one talent that refused to use it got condemnation, the Lord rebuked him and called him “WICKED AND LAZY SERVANT”.

(Matthew 25:15-28). Remember, the talents you have is a gift, and the giver is the Lord, He owns you and the talents, He can come for it any time He wants, please don’t waste your God giving talents in you. ( Colossians 3:23-24) Says, And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men, Knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance; for you serve the Lord Christ. SHALOM!

 

