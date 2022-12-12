The Vice President as a salesman

In the immediate aftermath of the APC presidential primary early June, many Nigerians had pondered a bit on how the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would be managing the rest of his days in office. Would he keep brooding over the loss or devote more energy to his duties? Will he join the APC campaign or stay aloof and watch the unfolding drama? Not one to dwell on a setback, Osinbajo has moved on and added a new role to his hectic schedule: Nigeria’s leading salesman making a pitch for the country and promoting its investment opportunities. In November the VP had thrilled the audience at the United Nations World Tourism Organisation Conference, held at the newly refurbished National Theatre in Lagos, when he gave his own rendition of Kizz Daniel’s hit song, ‘Buga’. That performance, I suspect, might have shot up the number of copies sold of that song. It is no surprise that Daniel turned out to be the only African musician invited to perform at the opening ceremonies of the ongoing FIFA World Cup competition. Osinbajo’s Buga dance reminds me of Magdalene Albright, the then US ambassador to the UN, dancing to the ‘Macarena’ hit song with a Botswana diplomat on the floor of the UN General Assembly in November 1996. Skilled diplomats often deploy arts to make their point. But it was during Prof. Osinbajo’s three day visit to Vietnam early December that he brought his skills in salesmanship and diplomacy to a full display. His high-level bilateral engagements with President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc; Vice President Vo Thi Aah Xuan, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, other government officials and the business community provided the opportunity for Osinbajo to sell Nigeria to this very strategic South East Asian country. This reciprocal visit to Vietnam was designed to further strengthen trade and bilateral relations between both countries, and it came three years after then Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Vuong Hue, had visited Nigeria in October 2019, and met with Prof. Osinbajo, other senior Nigerian government officials and also interacted with the Nigerian-Vietnam Business Association. Nigeria is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Africa. Trade between both countries stood at US$280 million in 2014 and increased to over US$500 million in 2019. Although Nigeria and Vietnam have maintained long-standing diplomatic relations since 1976, Vice President Osinbajo is only the second Nigerian high ranking incumbent government official to visit the country after President Olusegun Obasanjo’s trip in 2005. As soon as he arrived in Hanoi, Osinbajo set the tone for the visit on Monday at the state banquet held in his honour by his Vietnamese opposite number, Madam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, at the International Convention Centre. “Our friendship with Vietnam, which we cherish most dearly, is one that will develop, especially now that we have very anticipatory greater collaboration and; we are eager to nurture that relationship. We have so much in common that increased cooperation between Nigeria and Vietnam can only yield beneficial fruits for both of us,” Prof. Osinbajo noted, adding “our tropical climate, relatively high population and developmental aspirations have dictated that we pay serious attention to agriculture and manufacturing.” He observed that both countries have youthful populations of digital natives, and so cooperation in innovation and technology would be seamless. The Vietnamese VP, Madam Vo Thi Anh Xuan agreed with Prof. Osinbajo and commended Nigeria’s efforts in leading West Africa on the path of progress, citing the country’s energy transition efforts as an example. She acknowledged that both Nigeria and Vietnam shared common challenges and developmental aspirations, citing her country’s economic development targets based on its Agenda 2045 as an example, assuring that Vietnam will continue to partner with Nigeria across different sectors, describing Nigeria a worthy partner. Prof. Osinbajo had earlier in the day held bilateral talks with the country’s Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, at his office in Hanoi, where both leaders agreed on the need for more high-level political engagements between the governments of the two republics. The Vietnamese Prime Minister told the VP that Vietnam is eager to enhance its bilateral relations with Nigeria, to which Osinbajo made a further pitch. “As Nigeria is the most popular black nation in the world and the largest economy on the African continent, we are strategic partners for countries seeking to expand economically,” Prof. Osinbajo said, adding that with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) now in force, Nigeria is at the centre of the largest free trade zone of 1.4 billion people in Africa. The VP and the PM also discussed how both countries can assist each other to get more economic leverage in Africa, ECOWAS and Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN. The Prime Minister acknowledged that Nigeria is the “the gateway to the West Africa market,” while also noting the need for greater collaboration between ECOWAS and ASEAN. Both leaders also agreed that, put together, Nigeria and Vietnam have over 300 million people, which is a formidable market to explore.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...