The Village Headmaster returns after 34 years

Thirty-four years after it was rested, the longest running drama on Nigerian television The Village Headmaster is coming back to our television screens courtesy of Globacom, Nigeria’s pre-eminent telecommunications giant. The Village Headmaster, which was created by late Ambassador Segun Olusola and Dejumo Lewis began its life as a radio program on Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) before migrating to television in 1958. It ran for over three decades and gave us iconic characters who became household names like Chief Eleyinmi, Sisi Clara, Amebo, Kabiyesi, and others.

Rapper Dr. Sid’s father, Justus Esiri was the eponymous Village Headmaster having taken over from advertising icon, Ted Mukoro who was the first to play the role. In the new iteration, Nollywood’s favorite, Chris Iheuwa will step into the role. In a statement announcing the return of the program, Globacom noted that: The Village Headmaster remains unmatched and unparalleled in the annals of Nigerian television. As an innovative technology company committed to excellence, Globacom is delighted to be bringing back this iconic television program which has undergone a spectacular make-over by Wale Adenuga’s WAPtv to delight our subscribers and Nigerians in general.”

By bringing back the television program, Glo is staying true to its brand essence as a proudly Nigerian company and supporter of culture evidenced by the company’s support for aging stars of screen and entertainment like Madam Kofo and Amebo who have featured prominently in the company’s advertisements while also giving a leg up to rising musical artistes like Teni and Simi.

The company is also known for supporting literary and cultural initiatives like “An Evening with Wole Soyinka” as well as the Ojude Oba and Ofala festivals. This nostalgia and legacy project reliving the golden age of Nigerian television will return to our television screens on April 24, 2022, and will be broadcast on NTA every week.

