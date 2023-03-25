Arts & Entertainments

The Voice Africa debuts on TV screens tomorrow

Airtel Africa, a leading f telecommunications and mobile money services outfit, has announced that the highly anticipated show, The Voice Africa, will debut tomorrow on TV screens. Airtel Africa, as the title sponsors, has partnered with FAME Studios Africa to broadcast the show on free to air TV stations across its markets and Airtel TV. The Voice Africa received 78,804 registrations from Nigeria, Kenya, Seychelles, Tchad, Uganda, Congo, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Gabon, Madagascar, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

12,308 talents were then selected for auditions and a total of 100, with seven per country, in addition to two wild cards, were chosen to p r o c e e d to the live s h o w s in Lag o s , N i g e r i a . The Voice Africa will follow the format of the global show, starting out with blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs and conclude with the live shows. The show is expected to run for 25 weeks, airing one show per week, with the first shows running with the blind auditions based solely on the talents’ voices and not looks. Anthony Shiner, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Africa said: “We are thrilled to finally bring Africa’s exceptional musical talents to the world through the continent’s version of the global award-winning show, The Voice.

The Voice Africa will display African musical talent, delivering excitement and entertainment to millions across the world, whilst showcasing amazing voices, performances, and intrigues. ‘‘It is an opportunity to celebrate and contribute to Africa’s musical scene through real life stories of resilience, persistence, struggle, and success that some of you can relate to and will undoubtedly impact your lives.”

