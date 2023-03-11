The Voice Nigeria Season 4: Michael Jackson comes alive in Rolland’s voice

Rolland, singer and songwriter, performed Michael Jackson’s classic hit, The Earth Song, with a modern day twist that offers hope for Nigeria. His performance in episode 10 of The Voice Nigeria season 4, sent chills down viewers’ spines as he offered a fresh take on the classic, as though it was the legendary Michael Jackson’s voice. Rolland’s powerful vocals, accompanied by a full band, brought vigour to the stage and created a memorable moment that captivated and inspired viewers. His performance is sure to join the ranks of iconic Voice Nigeria performances.

Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria continues on a high note as contestants unleash the sleeping treasure in them in a struggle to escape The Knockouts stage. The music reality show airs on StarTimes’ ST Nollywood Plus and ST Nollywood channels on Saturdays. The Voice Nigeria is the ultimate talent contest. Naeto C, Waje, Praiz and Niyola are the celebrity musician coaches, with Kate Henshaw as host.

The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Knockouts, Battles and Live Shows. “At StarTimes, we are passionate about celebrating and showcasing our talented Nigerian youths. Rolland’s performance was a testament to the incredible talent we have in Nigeria, and we are proud to be part of a platform that enables young people to showcase their abilities and make a name for themselves. We look forward to seeing more amazing performances from the talented contestants of The Voice Nigeria Season 4,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said.

