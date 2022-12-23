News

THE VOICE NIGERIA SEASON 4 PREMIERES TOMORROW, 24TH DECEMBER 2022

The most anticipated musical show in Nigeria, The Voice Nigeria, officially kicks off its fourth season
tomorrow 24th of December 2022 on DSTV, Startimes and YouTube. This season of the show will be
fully produced in Nigeria by FAME studios and it promises to be bigger, better and even more authentic
than ever before.
The Voice Nigeria Season 4 airs on African Magic Showcase (DSTV 151) at 6:30 pm, Urban (DSTV 153)
at 6:30 pm and Family (DSTV 154, GOTV 2) at 5:30 pm. Also on TVC (DSTV 193, GOTV 27) at 7:30 pm,
Views Channel (StarTimes 108, AVOTV 101) at 7:00 pm, STnollywood (StarTimes 059/131) and
STnollywood plus (StarTimes 013/102) at 7:00 pm on Saturday.
This show is expected to attract and help unleash the brightest of Nigerian musical talents for the global
stage as the country’s music industry continues to enjoy international attention this year, talents can look
forward to big names as Coaches in the music industry who will help them navigate their music career,
prepare them for the global stage and make them unstoppable in the music industry. The Coaches for
this Season’s The Voice Nigeria include first-time coaches Naeto C, Niyola, and Praiz, as well as
returning coach, Waje.
The show would premiere its fourth season with the very engaging part of the show; the Blind
Auditions, then proceed to the Knockouts, Battle Rounds and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. The
four seasoned coaches of the show, Naeto C, Niyola, Waje and Praiz will seek twelve talents each for
their teams who they will train and mentor during the show to hone their skills and prepare the
successful acts who make it to the Live Performance Shows to serenade viewers in exchange for votes.
The season will be hosted by award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw alongside popular TV presenter,
producer and actress, Zainab Balogun. The winning talent of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 winner will be
walking away with a monetary reward, a brand-new car, and an international recording contract.

First Bank & Airtel Nigeria in association with Coca-Cola, Leadway Assurance, JAC Motors, Elizade
AutoLand and Zaron cosmetics are the proud sponsors of The Voice Nigeria Season 4.

About The Voice Nigeria

The Voice Nigeria Season 4 is a singing competition television series that employs a panel of four coaches who critique artists’ performances and guide their teams of selected artists through the remainder of the season.

This season is sponsored by First Bank, Airtel Nigeria in association with Coca-cola, Leadway Insurance, JAC motors, Elizade AutoLand, and Zaron cosmetics.

This season will be shown on African Magic, TVC, Views channel, ST Nollywood and Nollywood plus.

Website – www.thevoicenigeria.com
Youtube – @The Voice Nigeria
Facebook – @The Voice Nigeria
Instagram – @TheVoice_Nigeria
Twitter – @TheVoice_NGR

 

Our Reporters

