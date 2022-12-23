THE VOICE NIGERIA SEASON 4 PREMIERES TOMORROW, 24TH DECEMBER 2022

The most anticipated musical show in Nigeria, The Voice Nigeria, officially kicks off its fourth season

tomorrow 24th of December 2022 on DSTV, Startimes and YouTube. This season of the show will be

fully produced in Nigeria by FAME studios and it promises to be bigger, better and even more authentic

than ever before.

The Voice Nigeria Season 4 airs on African Magic Showcase (DSTV 151) at 6:30 pm, Urban (DSTV 153)

at 6:30 pm and Family (DSTV 154, GOTV 2) at 5:30 pm. Also on TVC (DSTV 193, GOTV 27) at 7:30 pm,

Views Channel (StarTimes 108, AVOTV 101) at 7:00 pm, STnollywood (StarTimes 059/131) and

STnollywood plus (StarTimes 013/102) at 7:00 pm on Saturday.

This show is expected to attract and help unleash the brightest of Nigerian musical talents for the global

stage as the country’s music industry continues to enjoy international attention this year, talents can look

forward to big names as Coaches in the music industry who will help them navigate their music career,

prepare them for the global stage and make them unstoppable in the music industry. The Coaches for

this Season’s The Voice Nigeria include first-time coaches Naeto C, Niyola, and Praiz, as well as

returning coach, Waje.

The show would premiere its fourth season with the very engaging part of the show; the Blind

Auditions, then proceed to the Knockouts, Battle Rounds and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. The

four seasoned coaches of the show, Naeto C, Niyola, Waje and Praiz will seek twelve talents each for

their teams who they will train and mentor during the show to hone their skills and prepare the

successful acts who make it to the Live Performance Shows to serenade viewers in exchange for votes.

The season will be hosted by award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw alongside popular TV presenter,

producer and actress, Zainab Balogun. The winning talent of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 winner will be

walking away with a monetary reward, a brand-new car, and an international recording contract.

First Bank & Airtel Nigeria in association with Coca-Cola, Leadway Assurance, JAC Motors, Elizade

AutoLand and Zaron cosmetics are the proud sponsors of The Voice Nigeria Season 4.

About The Voice Nigeria

