THE VOICE NIGERIA SEASON 4 UNVEILS COACHES AND SETS TO PREMIERE DECEMBER 24TH 2022

Lagos, 4th December 2022.

FAME Studios, producers of The Voice Nigeria Season 4, has announced the show will premiere on Saturday, 24 December 2022 on DSTV, Airtel TV, Startimes, Views Channel, TVC and

Youtube. The Producers have also revealed Niyola, Praiz, Naeto C and Waje as the coaches of The Voice Nigeria Season 4. This year, talents can look forward to versatile and dynamic coaches that would be exposing them to all they need to be unstoppable in their music careers.

The lineup of first-time coaches for this season of The Voice Nigeria are well known for their uniqueness in the music industry. Niyola, a multitalented singer and songwriter with over 17 years of experience and counting as a professional musician with an incredible pitch and voice texture.

Praiz, one of Nigeria’s most incredible voices, a member of the Grammy academy, producer and songwriter and Naeto C, a rapper, Afrobeat and record producer all of whom are known to be professionals in the music industry and have long-standing history of hit albums with multiple awards to their names. While returning as a coach is Waje, who has already established herself as one of the most accomplished female voices in the music industry in Nigeria and beyond the shores of Africa with hit albums and numerous awards.

Each of them is not only an industry veteran but also has a record of a successful and thriving music career across different genres. Talents will be able to draw from their years of experience in making excellent music, becoming superb performing artists, and connecting with people, especially Nigerians, through art.

Expressing his delight over the show’s premiere and unveiling of coaches, the Managing Director, of FAME Studios and Executive Producer, of The Voice Nigeria, Akin Salami stated, “What we do as a company goes beyond exposing African talents to the world through entertainment, we also impact young talents to embracing and homing their skills on a global scale. Hence, we have been able to highlight key learnings and feedback from our previous seasons and we have improved the different activities of the show which will be unpacked as the show begins and progresses. Our viewers can be rest assured of an exciting and entertaining time. We appreciate our sponsors First Bank, Airtel, Leadway Assurance, Coca-Cola, JAC Motors and Zaron for making this season possible.

The show’s engaging format features four stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Knockouts, Battle Rounds and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. The four seasoned coaches of the show, Naeto C, Niyola, Waje and Praiz will seek twelve talents each for their teams who they will work with during the show to hone their skills and prepare the successful acts who make it to the Live Performance Shows to serenade viewers in exchange for votes.

This season will be hosted by award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw alongside popular TV presenter, producer and actress, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu. The winning talent of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 winner will be walking away with a monetary reward, a brand-new car, and an international recording contract.

