The Voice Star, Efezino to release Nigerian flavoured cover of Jerusalema

Reality TV star, Efezino has stated her intention to release a cover version of the smashing South African hit song, Jerusalema originally written and performed by multiple award winning music stars Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode.

The music artiste made this known at the COSON House in Ikeja, Lagos State recently. The ‘Amere’ crooner noted that Jerusalema represented a song of value and is honoured to give it a befitting cover. Speaking, the music star said: “A lot of work has gone behind the scene to ensure this was done properly. There have been several days and nights of discussions and preparations on the release of this cover.

Jerusalema conveys a message of hope and portrays beliefs that I greatly align with. I am excited to be doing this and can’t wait for you all to listen to this version.” Efezino who has worked with some of Africa’s best stars such as Falz the Bahd Guy, Psquare’s Paul Okoye, Simi and Adekunle Gold, easily became a household name in 2017 after excelling greatly in the reality TV show ‘The Voice Nigeria Season 2’. She is the voice behind numerous commercials on TV and radio, including the famous Delta soap advert.

A graduate of Human Anatomy from Delta State University, Abraka, Efezino has recorded demos for Rihanna, Brandy and Asa, and defines her sound as a combination of contemporary, Pop, Retro, Afro, Soul, Folk, and Alternative music.

