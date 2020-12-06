“The wages of sin “that is ,the consequences of sinning. There is a need for us to search the scriptures and ask ourselves, if the consequences of sin is death, how does God prevent us from sinning? What we would learn is that one very important source of prevention is that God calls us to consider the consequences.

In the book of Galatians 6:7-8, it was stated clearly that, a man will always reap whatever he sows. This should be guideline for us to choose what is right. So the portion is telling us directly that we can get away with our sin.

Whatever we sow we shall reap. The bible also says, we shouldn’t ignore the devices of satan (2 cor2:11). But what our discussion will centre on today is, where we concluded last week with a question, are there degrees of punishment? Rom 6:23 says for the wages of sin is death.

Emphatically, “WAGES and CONSEQUENCES”. On the basis of the bible ,we safely conclude that not all existence in Hell is equal. First ,the unified testimony of scripture is that God is perfectly and will reward and punish each person in accordance with what he or she has done (psalm 62:12 Prov 24:12 Jer 17:10 Eze 18:20 ,30 Rom 2:5-16 1cor 3:8,11-15 2cor 5:10 Col 3:23-25 1peter1:17 Rev 20:12). Furthermore, the bible is clear that with greater revelation and responsibility comes stricter judgement ( James 3:1).

Jesus warned the pharisees that they would “be punished most severely for their willful hypocrisy ( Luke 20:47). In denouncing the cities where most of his miracles has been performed, jesus said,”woe to you , Kozani! Woe to you, bethsaida!

If the miracles that were performed in you has been performed in Tyre and sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes ” (Matthew 11:21-24). Thus, said jesus, ” it will be more bearable for Tyre and sidon on the day of judgement than for you.

Moreover, jesus used the similitude of physical torture to warn his hearers that those who knowingly disobey will experience greater torment in Hell than those who disobeyed in ignorance ( Luke 12:47-48). John 19:11 and Rev 20:12 has the conclusion of it all. Now, whether there is greater wages of sinners or not ,every sinners will die enternally in Hell.

Enternal death is also being referred to as the second Death. Apart from spiritual death and physical death, it is the ultimate death. In the Book of Revelation we read that , “he that has an ear let them hear what the spirit says to the churches”. He that overcomes will not be hurt at all by the second death (Rev 2:11). Unless spiritual death is reversed in his life,the result will be enternal death.

This is unending separation between God and all who rejects Him. Believer’s will not be affected by the second death according to the bible .Rev 20:6 says, “Blessed and holy are those who have part in the first resurrection. The second death has no power over them , but they will be priest of God and of christ and will reign with Him for a thousand years.

The final judgement, or the lake of fire, is the time when the second death occurs. Then death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. The lake of fire is the second death ( Rev20:14). The second death is reversed for believers.

Those who experience this death are all those whose names are not found written in the book of life . But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic art ,the idiolaters and all liars ‐ their place will be in the fiery lake of burning sulfur.

This is the second death (Rev 2:18). Eternal death, or second death, is the ultimate form of separation. If a person dies in a state of spiritual death, they enter eternity separate from God. This is the second death. Once a person has experienced the “second death” there is no hope for them, it is irreversible.

