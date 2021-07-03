Arts & Entertainments

The Weeknd to produce, star in new HBO series 'The Idols'

Canadian pop star, The Weeknd is reportedly developing a new drama series with HBO, titled ‘The Idols’. According to Variety, the series produced, co-created and co-written by The Weeknd, will follow a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner, who also happens to be a cult leader. The Weeknd is also slated to star in the cult series. ‘Euphoria’ creator, Sam Levinson will executive produce and co-create the series alongside Reza Fahim, The Weeknd’s creative producer. Fahim will also co-write the show. Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert will co–executive produce alongside Levinson.

