The Weeknd to produce, star in new HBO series ‘The Idols’

Canadian pop star, The Weeknd is reportedly developing a new drama series with HBO, titled ‘The Idols’. According to Variety, the series produced, co-created and co-written by The Weeknd, will follow a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner, who also happens to be a cult leader. The Weeknd is also slated to star in the cult series. ‘Euphoria’ creator, Sam Levinson will executive produce and co-create the series alongside Reza Fahim, The Weeknd’s creative producer. Fahim will also co-write the show. Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert will co–executive produce alongside Levinson.
Related Articles
Grammy awards 2021: Women rule as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift break records
It was a historic, triumphant night for women in music at the 2021 Grammys, as a range of female artists took home the top awards. HER took home song of the year for the Black Lives Matter anthem I Can’t Breathe, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three […]
Drizzymane set to release new song July 1st
Fast-rising Nigerian musician Onayiga Oluwatobi Quadri known as Drizzymane has announced a release date for his new single titled “Laara”. Laara which is set to drop on the 1st of July 2021 is produced by otp Syrus. Speaking on the song, Drizzymane said he got the inspiration to make the song from society. “These days, […]
Like DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune, DJ Selex aims to make impact
A young Nigerian disc jockey known as DJ Selex is aiming to follow in the footsteps of highly regarded names in his profession who have made a name in the singing circuit like the likes of DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Neptune, DJ Spinall among others. To this end, DJ Selex, whose real name is Oladimeji […]
