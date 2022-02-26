The Wellness Bar by Oriki unveils

As part of effort at extending the frontiers of wellness from being a mere fad to that of an enduring lifestyle, and important culture by individuals and corporate bodies, Oriki, which is one of Nigeria’s most sophisticated wellness outfits, has unveiled The Wellness Bar by Oiriki.

This, according to the company, shows it dedication to wellness and to the total rejuvenation of the body and mind. The new outfit will among others offer customers a consultation with an Oriki therapist, thereby allowing the customers to create their own personalised massage oils based on their concern and how they are feeling, their skin type and any ailments that they would like to treat. After receiving personalised blend, they can then go on to experience their selected massage service using the blend and take the remainder home.

The Founder of Oriki, Joycee Awosika, further underscored this development, as she said that: ‘‘Now more than ever it is very important to take care of your health and wellness especially with the hustle and bustle of Lagos. This is why we have brought the Oriki wellness bar to you. It is a safe haven where you can feel relaxed and rejuvenated.’’

She spoke on the oil collections, saying: ‘‘We have a wide range of carrier oils that will form the base for the personal blend of massage oils. They include Bergamot oil, Lavender oil, Geranium oil, Frankincense oil, Eucalyptus oil. ‘‘Customers should note that essential oils and aromatherapy are highly individualized and would require the advice of a skincare professional. Allergy information is also important during skin consultation e.g. a nut – based oil coar nunsoedt obne ar eccuosmtommeenr dtheadt is allergic to nuts.’’

