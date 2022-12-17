Sports

The World Cup records Messi owns and is chasing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lionel Messi owns several World Cup records; they involve appearances, assists and goals. Messi is one of only six men to have played in five World Cups alongside Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo. Lothar Matthaus and Messi share the record for the most World Cup appearances (25). ‘La Pulga Atomica’ will take the outright lead if he appears in the final. Messi has made a record 18 appearances as captain in the World Cup. He is followed by Rafa Marquez (17) and Diego Maradona (16). Paolo Maldini has played the most minute in World Cup history: 2,217. Messi is on 2,194 and could surpass the Italian in the  Qatar 2022 final. Messi is the only player to register an assist in five World Cups. His closest challengers are Pele, Grzegorz Lato, Diego Maradona and David Beckham, who set up goals in three editions apiece. Pele and Messi share the record for the most assists in the knockout phase (6). Messi is Argentina’s joint-leading marksmen in the World Cup on 11 goals. He is followed by Gabriel Batistuta (10), Diego Maradona (8), Guillermo Stabile (8), Mario Kempes (6) and Gonzalo Higuain (5). Messi is the only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s. Pele missed out on accomplishing the same by four months. Messi scored his first and latest World Cup goals 16 years and 180 days apart. The next biggest  span in World Cup history belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo at 16 years and 160 days The Player of the Match, first awarded in 2002, has been given to Messi an unequalled 10 times. His four at Brazil 2014 is a record for one edition he shares with Wesley Sneijder, who received the same at South Africa 2010. Miroslav Klose has played in 17 World Cup victories. Messi is currently on 16.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Oborududu gives Nigeria first Tokyo 2020 silver medal

Posted on Author Reporter

Team Nigeria has won her first silver medal of the on-going Olympic Games in Tokyo, after Blessing Oborududu narrowly lost 4-1 to Mensah Stock of the United States in the final of the 68kg wrestling in Japan on Tuesday. Even though she lost, the 32 year-old African and Commonwealth champion made history by becoming the […]
Sports

SWAN President, Sirawoo, NEC members visit NFF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Sir Honour Sirawoo, Friday led the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association and chairmen representing the six geopolitical zones to a closed door meeting with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the Glass House, Abuja. President Sirawoo and the expanded NEC members were received by the Secretary […]
Sports

Another tragedy hits Kenya Athletics; after Tirop another athlete killed by boyfriend

Posted on Author Reporter

  According to a Kenyan newsletter, Tuco, another female athlete has been killed by her lover. The report has it that Edith Muthoni, 27, was murdered on the night of Tuesday, October 12, by her boyfriend The athlete who participated in local races succumbed to the injuries inflicted on her by her lover Kennedy Nyamu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica