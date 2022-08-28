The world holds its breath as Edo State hosts first International Film Festival

Edo State, Heartbeat of the Nation is on the verge of making history as it has recently unveiled Edo State International Film Festival to showcase the acting and movie talents of its indigenes to the world.

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), in collaboration with the Swiss Development Corporation SDC and the Nigerian German Cooperation implemented by the GIZ, will be hosting the maiden edition of the Edo State International Film Festival themed; ‘Edo to the World’.

Set to hold at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage in Benin City, Edo State, the event also has Kada Cinemas, Phoenix browser, Accelerate TV, Presco Plc and Vanguard Allure as partners. Convener of the festival, Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Ukinebo Dare expressed her excitement at seeing this project to fruition after a long phase of strategic planning.

At the press conference which took place at the New Festival Hall, Edo State Government House were Nollywood actors Linda Osifo and Nosa Rex, two proud indigenes of the nation’s heartbeat as brand ambassadors of the event. According to Dare, the Edo State International Film Festival is billed as a four(4) day event of over 150 specially curated movie screenings across Kada cinemas and Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage.

The festival will run from September 1 to 4 and is expected to open the Edo Film industry to the global stage. “There will be exciting cash prizes of up to $2,000 dollars each for movies in three specific and highly competitive categories sponsored by Phoenix Browser namely; Best Student Film Making, Best Use of Technology and Best Cell Phone/ Tab Movie respectively,” she said.

Edo State International Film Festival looks to bring together movie makers, investors, distributors and industry enthusiasts from around the world (Virtually and physically) and attract the attention of key players within the creative industry in Edo State as well as promote the collaboration of filmmakers with Edo state origin, movies made in Edo State and the international community.

The festival will serve as an avenue to promote creative skills development and create job opportunities for the residents of Edo State as well as spot emerging talent ripe for internships and collaborative opportunities with content streaming platforms like Accelerate TV.

A Film Festival Committee is led by Veteran Nollywood filmmaker Lancelot Imasuen, Ukinebo Dare as Co-Chairperson, Mr. Davidson Izegaegbe- Festival Director, Violet Okosun, Elvis Ahior, Caroline Ikhuenobe, Charles Nzeribe, Naigbe Osifo, Moses Jonah and Latasha Ngwube as committee members.

The Festival Director, Mr. Davidson Izegaegbe, during his speech, highlighted the role of emerging technology in movie making, imploring the youths especially to register for the masterclasses to help these creatives enhance their skills and understand show business

