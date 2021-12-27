News

The world is different because of him – Archbishop of Canterbury

Posted on

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, yesterday said the late South African anti-apartheid hero and black nations’ icon, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, transformed the people around the world while he lived. In a statement on his Facebook page, Welby described Tutu as a man who showed extraordinary courage and bravery. He said: “Arch’s love transformed the lives of politicians and priests, township dwellers and world leaders. The world is different because of this man. “Archbishop Tutu was a prophet and priest, a man of words and action, one who embodied the hope and joy that were the foundations of his life. “He was a man of extraordinary personal courage and bravery: when the police burst into Capetown Cathedral, he defied them by dancing down the aisle.”

 

Our Reporters

