The world mourns departure of two angels, Ibidun Ighodalo, Bayo Osinowo

ontrary to great expectations many had of the year 2020, the world was confronted with a monster that broke out in form of pandemic called coronavirus, which have led to the untimely death of multitude.

While Nigeria is not exempted from the venom of the global crisis, the country has recorded too many death in the spate of few months, both on account of the virus and otherwise.

The latest of the unexpected death is the death of some two great personalities that has thrown the society from all divides into mourning.

The ugly news of the passing away of wife to popular pastor, Ituha Ighodao, Ibidun, that first broke, and while many were still grappling with painful reality, the sudden demise of a huge political figure that represents Kosofe senatorial district at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Bayo Osinowo a.k.a Pepper, was announced.

Of course, there are lots of people who have departed to the great beyond around the same time these duo did, but no one can deny the huge impact their demise has had on the society since the news broke.

Practically, the situation can be said to be like unofficial declaration of mourning as virtually everyone from all sphere have not ceased to mourn Ibidun Ighodalo and Bayo Osinowo.

Aside the fact that these departed souls ranked in the category of the important personalities in the society, Ibidun, an ex –beauty queen lived a life that impacted many positively as a humanitarian. Bayo Osinowo, on the hand also is not being mourned all over simply because of status as a big wig in the political arena but based on the fact that he lived a selfless life, such that his entire being revolved around living for humanity and service to his creator. While tributes continued to poured in, Pepper has since been buried in his Ijebu home and the process of committing Ibidun to mother earth was on as at the time of filing in this report.

